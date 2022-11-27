COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after police say he caused a crash at a busy Colorado Springs intersection during the Wednesday evening commute. The pedestrian was crossing the street at Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The man was hurt and taken to the hospital, though there are no reports of his injuries being life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO