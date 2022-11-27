ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Deborah Ellsworth
5d ago

I know this sounds corny,but it's so much easier to be kind than to commit acts of violence.

KKTV

High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - High winds caused a semi to roll over on I-25 near Interquest in Colorado Springs late Thursday night. Lanes were closed on the interstate for a short time but traffic operations returned to normal early Friday morning. As of Friday morning the semi remains on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian cited following crash in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after police say he caused a crash at a busy Colorado Springs intersection during the Wednesday evening commute. The pedestrian was crossing the street at Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard just after 5:20 p.m. when he was hit by a car. The man was hurt and taken to the hospital, though there are no reports of his injuries being life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash causes delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on southbound I-25 was causing delays Wednesday evening. At about 4:30 p.m. CDOT stated the crash just north of the S. Academy exit was creating delays up to 13 minutes for southbound drivers. At about 4:50 p.m. traffic was moving at a faster...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Gun battle between authorities and robbery suspect at a Colorado bank, standoff at a hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following an exchange of gunfire between authorities and a bank robbery suspect, a standoff was taking place at a Colorado hotel on Thursday. At about noon the Greenwood Village Police Department announced they were conducting a joint investigation with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in an area close to S. Clinton Street and E. Costilla Avenue.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
FOX21News.com

Pedestrian's death becomes record fatal for Colorado Springs

Pedestrian’s death becomes record fatal for Colorado …. Pedestrian's death becomes record fatal for Colorado Springs. JonBenét Ramsey’s father writes to Polis about DNA. The father of JonBenét Ramsey has sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis with a plea to let a private company test the DNA evidence. Matt Mauro reports.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire reported at apartment complex on south end of the Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the former Hotel Elegante on the south end of the Springs. Now converted to an apartment complex, firefighters responded to the building just before 8:30 Thursday morning. This is a developing story; keep checking back for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car at Powers and Palmer Park

The bulletin points to recent attacks, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. 'You told me my son killed somebody,' mother of alleged Club Q shooter facing charges. According to a citation obtained by 11 News Laura Voepel is facing two charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. WATCH -...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Buck rescued from inside a Colorado home by CPW

WATCH: Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge HS Dec. 8, 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. Winterfest 2022 at Mesa Ridge High School. Tickets sold at the door. WATCH: VP Harris addresses crowd at Tribal Nations Summit after Colorado tribes receive funding for high-speed internet. Updated: 6 hours ago. A hit-and-run...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Threat in Palmer Lake found credible; suspect arrested in Monument

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KKTV) - A person has been arrested following a threat investigation in Palmer Lake Wednesday night. The Palmer Lake Police Department says a threat was made towards people inside one of the town’s commercial buildings just before 6 p.m. Police did not provide the address for the building or elaborate on the nature of the threat.
PALMER LAKE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say that they don't expect winds to be as strong in and around the city as they likely will be near Trinidad and Walsenburg, which often gets hit hardest in such conditions. But the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is preparing for anything. "We've been meeting since The post Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

911 outage in the Black Forest area Thursday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a 911 “outage” for the Black Forest area in El Paso County on Thursday. At about 4:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted the following to social media:. “There is currently a 911 outage for Black Forest. Please call 719-390-5555...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police cruiser struck by hit-and-run driver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While responding to one crash, police became involved in a collision of their own when a driver sideswiped a patrol car. Officers were at Fountain Boulevard and Powers Wednesday just before 5 Wednesday morning, emergency lights on, when a southbound vehicle hit the cruiser. The driver kept going and has not been located as 7:45 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Driver crashes through fire hydrant in Colorado Springs, hit-and-run crash under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the driver responsible for crashing through a fire hydrant in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Police tell 11 News the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. along Applewood Ridge. The neighborhood is northeast of Pulpit Rock. As of 1:30 p.m., police were still searching for the suspect. The street was closed for a period of time as part of the investigation and for repairs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Alta Hotel fire contained, unknown how many displaced

UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/01/2022 9:08 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said a fire at the Alta Hotel has been contained to one unit on the third floor. CSFD said that no injuries were reported and it is unknown how many people will be displaced. CSFD responded to the fire at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Authorities execute search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) was executing a search warrant south of Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Very few details were available last time this article was updated, but Sgt. Jason Garrett with EPCSO stated there was no known danger to the community. The search warrant execution started at about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hampton Street in the Stratmoor area. The neighborhood is north of S. Academy Boulevard near B Street.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

