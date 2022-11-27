Read full article on original website
ocolly.com
Why Smith called out the Big Ten
John Smith glanced at a computer screen and didn’t hold back. He spoke bluntly, as he always does, about his team and matters in college wrestling. He discussed scheduling Big Ten teams. Three appear on this year’s schedule. The usuals, Minnesota and Iowa and one outlier — Michigan. The outliers don’t come to Stillwater often anymore.
‘Just in time for the holidays’: OSU announces a merit-based raise
OSU President Kayse Shrum is keeping her word. The OSU A&M Board of Regents approved, for the second year in a row, a 3% average merit-based raise program for the Stillwater campus. This merit increase program started Thursday. All faculty, staff and administration members hired before July 1, will be eligible for consideration.
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
Renovated Reboot Center helps OSU students de-stress
A free place to relax, study, or sleep is nestled right in the Student Union. The Reboot Center is located on the third floor of the Student Union in room 320W, right beside the University Counseling Services. The service is available to all students, staff and faculty to visit and spend time de-stressing from their day. Students are even offered weighted blankets and allowed to take naps on couches or special pods, and the room is kept quiet and dark.
