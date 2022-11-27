A free place to relax, study, or sleep is nestled right in the Student Union. The Reboot Center is located on the third floor of the Student Union in room 320W, right beside the University Counseling Services. The service is available to all students, staff and faculty to visit and spend time de-stressing from their day. Students are even offered weighted blankets and allowed to take naps on couches or special pods, and the room is kept quiet and dark.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO