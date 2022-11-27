Read full article on original website
Related
Respiratory illness from several sources puts big stress on health care system
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Everyone is looking for a break after long years living with COVID-19, but the coronavirus is not done with us yet — and health officials warn that it's accompanied by a strong onset of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, and what is developing into a severe flu season.
KGW
Newberg mom organizes fundraiser on her mission to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis
NEWBERG, Ore. — Caring for her daughter with cystic fibrosis made Christy Rimrodt realize more resources were needed in the community. Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that causes problems with breathing and digestion. It affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs. There's no cure for CF. Vivian, Rimrodt's...
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
Vancouver family welcomes twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A couple from Vancouver, Washington adopted embryos earlier this year that had been frozen since 1992. Last month, the babies were born and the Ridgeways welcomed a set of twins into their family. The embryos — frozen in liquid nitrogen 30 years ago — were successfully...
Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
KXL
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Bottle shop in SE Portland introduces its first beer Advent calendar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beer lovers! Belmont Station, taproom and bottle shop, in Southeast Portland is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. “We have roughly over 1,500 different bottles and cans…ciders, meads, wines, beers, anything. If it comes to Oregon, we can get it,” said General Manager Ryan Fosbinder.
Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
Portland nonprofits that serve homeless people are desperate for winter coat donations
PORTLAND, Ore. — As temperatures start to get colder, nonprofits across Portland are calling on the community's help for donations of warm winter clothes that they can distribute to people who are struggling, many of them homeless. Scott Kerman with Blanchet House said they serve 1,400 to 1,500 meals...
Blind chef teaches her skills and love of cooking to others with visual impairments
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Inside the brick exterior of Willamette Falls Studios in Oregon City is where the magic happens. The community media center is the site of Chef Debra Erickson’s cooking program "The Blind Kitchen." “I love making chicken marsala, I like making shepherd's pie. I do...
Officers found justified in deadly June shooting of Derrick Clark
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Two law enforcement officers will not face criminal charges after shooting and killing a 24-year-old Tigard man in June following a car chase near Milwaukie, according to the Oregon Department of Justice. A Clackamas County grand jury returned a "not true bill" on Monday night, clearing...
'Our new normal is, it's not a free-for-all': Old Town reflects on 90-day reset plan 8 months after
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business leaders in Portland Central Eastside Industrial District are following Old Town’s lead — in the hope of rebounding after months of increasing crime and trash. This week they’ll meet with city officials to hammer out a "90-day reset plan" that includes increased police...
Pediatric hospitals in Portland are running out of beds and postponing surgeries as RSV cases worsen
PORTLAND, Ore. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) case rates are continuing to rise in Oregon, and local hospitals say the wave has reached unprecedented levels and has pushed them into crisis mode. Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital doesn't have any available pediatric ICU beds, and Legacy's...
KGW
8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 2-4
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well, here we are. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There's snow in the mountains, the Portland Christmas tree is lit and The Benson Portland just unveiled its annual gingerbread display — things are looking jolly. And there might actually be snow showers in the Portland metro area in our near future. This weekend you've got a tree festival, the Nutcracker and more to look forward to.
KGW
City removes homeless encampment on North Columbia Blvd
The encampment was years in the making. Neighbors said the city didn’t take action fast enough, but residents said the approach wouldn’t help people living in the ca.
Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data
Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
KGW
