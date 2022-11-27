ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

PORTLAND, Ore. — Midterm voters in Oregon narrowly passed one of the toughest gun control laws in the nation, buoying the hopes of gun control supporters, but the new permit-to-purchase mandate and ban on high-capacity magazines now faces a lawsuit that could put it on ice just days before it's set to take effect.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
CORVALLIS, OR
KXL

“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Bottle shop in SE Portland introduces its first beer Advent calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beer lovers! Belmont Station, taproom and bottle shop, in Southeast Portland is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. “We have roughly over 1,500 different bottles and cans…ciders, meads, wines, beers, anything. If it comes to Oregon, we can get it,” said General Manager Ryan Fosbinder.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in Portland this weekend | Dec. 2-4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well, here we are. It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. There's snow in the mountains, the Portland Christmas tree is lit and The Benson Portland just unveiled its annual gingerbread display — things are looking jolly. And there might actually be snow showers in the Portland metro area in our near future. This weekend you've got a tree festival, the Nutcracker and more to look forward to.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Legacy Health notifies Portland area patients that former employee stole their personal data

Legacy Health, one of the largest hospital and clinical providers in the Portland area, said a former employee stole patients’ personal information. The health system, which learned of the data breach in July, says patients who had tests run at its Legacy Health Laboratory network in the Portland metro and southwest Washington areas were affected. The employee – who has since been fired -- transferred their files to a personal storage device via external drives and email.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

