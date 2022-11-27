Read full article on original website
New York Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family On Black Friday
An Amazon driver is being called a hero for saving a Hudson Valley family from a fire that destroyed their home. On Black Friday around 6 p.m., the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 7 Regina Court. Black Friday Fire At Rockland County Home. Arriving firefighters were...
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains
It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Wappingers Falls High School Being Forced To Change ‘Offensive’ Nickname?
The High school reportedly has until the end of the school year to change the school moniker or lose state funding. It's been a topic of discussion in the Wappingers Central School District over the last few years and according to a recent report Roy C. Ketcham High School, along with any other in New York must stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 22/23 school year, or risk losing state aid according to SI Live.
