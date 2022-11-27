1 dead, 1 injured in early Saturday Lafayette shooting, suspect at-large

LAFAYETTE, Colo. ( KDVR ) – One man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out Saturday morning at an apartment in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to a residence on the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive after a woman reported a disturbance in her apartment around 3:07 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who had called 911 dispatch with gunshot wounds. The suspect in this shooting, Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin, 24 and photographed below, allegedly shot her before police arrived.

Suspect in homicide investigation: Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin

(Credit: Lafayette Police Department)

She was transported to a nearby hospital and is now recovering from surgery. Her identity has not been released at this point.

Officers also discovered a man who had been shot multiple times at the residence but he was declared dead at the scene. The man was identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old Eduardo Espinoza Bencomo.

Olguin, who is a suspect considered to be armed and dangerous, was not at the scene when police arrived Saturday morning and is still at large as of this posting.

Anthony Yohari Lopez Olguin’s description:

24-years-old

5-foot-10-inches tall

Weighs roughly 200 pounds

Has brown hair

Has brown eyes

Suspect vehicle in Homicide Investigation, Lafayette Police Dept

Now, LPD is asking for the public’s help to locate Olguin. Initially, they were searching for a suspect vehicle, which is a 2002 white Chevrolet Tahoe with a Colorado license plate of BCKP98, but it has since been located.

However, if you saw this vehicle on Saturday during the early morning hours, you are still asked to reach out to Boulder County Communications by calling 303-441-4444.

If you come across Olguin, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous. Instead, immediately call the police and report his whereabouts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.