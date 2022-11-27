ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

No. 3 Virginia hosts reeling Florida State in ACC opener

No. 3 Virginia will look to remain undefeated through seven games for the second time in four seasons when it hosts reeling Florida State to open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Virginia’s Jayden Gardner made a go-ahead jumper with 39.9 seconds left and blocked Jett Howard’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
kxnet.com

Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers’ travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast. Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
kxnet.com

Bonham hits seven 3-pointers, Florida routs Florida A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Trey Bonham scored 23 points, making a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Florida rolled past Florida A&M 102-62 on Wednesday night. Alex Fudge had a double-double off the bench, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Gators (5-3). Kowacie Reeves scored 19 points and Myreon Jones 10. Colin Castleton added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bonham was 7-for-7 on 3-pointers and added four assists.
GAINESVILLE, FL
kxnet.com

Woman tells police Joseph ‘pushed me on couch, strangled me’

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy