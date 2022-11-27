ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okafor scores 27, Wichita State tops Tarleton 83-71

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Gus Okafor’s 27 points off of the bench sparked Wichita State to an 83-71 victory over Tarleton on Saturday night.

Okafor added eight rebounds for the Shockers (4-2). Kenny Pohto finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. finished 5 of 7 from the field, scoring 11 and blocking five shots.

The Texans (3-3) were led by Jakorie Smith with 19 points and three steals. Freddy Hicks and Lue Williams both scored 14. Hicks added eight rebounds and five assists.

Wichita State entered halftime up 44-32. Okafor paced the team in the first half with 14 points.

KSN News

KSN News

