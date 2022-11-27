Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Picks up two points in win
Zuccarello logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers. Zuccarello picked up an assist with a cross-ice pass to Sam Steel that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-2 early in the third period. Zuccarello would then tally a goal of his own on a deflection later in the frame. The veteran winger has been productive in his age-35 season with eight goals and 14 assists through 22 games.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Contributes pair of helpers
Ovechkin produced two assists (one on the power play) and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken. Ovechkin logged his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games, though this was the only one in that span to not feature a goal from the Great 8. Through 25 contests overall, he has 13 tallies, 12 helpers, 12 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-11 rating. He's maintained a point-per-game pace in three of the last five seasons, so this is not an unusual level of production for the 37-year-old.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remain suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Pat Maroon donates to mental health charity after Bruins broadcaster comments about his weight
During Tuesday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning, NESN play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards cracked a couple of jokes about Lightning forward Pat Maroon's weight. Maroon issued a response to Edwards' comments on social media the next day. Edwards expressed disbelief over Maroon's weight, which is officially...
Comments / 0