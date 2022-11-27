Read full article on original website
KWTX
Farm bureau in Coryell County surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local county Farm Bureau spread some holiday cheer and awareness about the plight of farmers and ranchers by surprising shoppers at the grocery store checkout line and paying for their bill. The Coryell County Farm Bureau sent out representatives to the HEB in Gatesville the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
Harker Heights restaurant owner back in business at new location days after losing kitchen in fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small business owner is starting over after a fire destroyed parts of his restaurant the day before Thanksgiving. The fire started in the pit inside the kitchen, and he says an unhoused resident he would pay to do small jobs around the restaurant ignited the pit.
KWTX
City of Waco experiences overall decrease in crime rate: report
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we enter the last month of 2022, both violent and non-violent crime appears to be down in Waco, according to a new report. Overall, the crime rate in Waco has decreased by 4 percent, according to September’s report. Violent crime is down by 5 percent and non-violent crime is down by 3 percent.
KWTX
‘It made me feel happy’: Central Texas girl sold handmade jewelry to buy stuffed animals for kids in the hospital
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young girl from Central Texas will be spreading holiday cheer later this week, delivering nearly 50 stuffed animals to kids in the hospital after she spent months making handmade jewelry and selling it in order to raise the money to buy the gifts. Peyton Bennett,...
KWTX
Waco PD headquarters getting safety, efficiency upgrade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the tallest buildings in Waco is getting a major upgrade. A year from now, the ten-story Waco Police Department tower will look shiny and new...but it’s not without growing pains. “Beauty is pain,” said Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley. And in this...
KWTX
Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze content
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest. Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.
KWTX
Central Texas woman starts nonprofit to help people battling illnesses after community supported her when overcoming health problems
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An up-and-coming Waco nonprofit aims to help people with necessities while they face medical hurdles. Robbie Stanley founded Stanley’s Heart after she said community members supported her when she battled effects from a blood disorder. “It affected all my organs, so my health went downhill...
KWTX
ERCOT and PUC provide update on Texas power grid ahead of winter
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Peter Lake, the head of the Public Utility Commission was pretty clear, the lights will stay on this winter. The 2022-23 Winter Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report released Tuesday shows a number of different power and weather scenarios. The report does show one scenario where the supply might not meet demand.
KWTX
Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
This Is The Poorest City In Texas
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
KWTX
Various Central Texas school districts participating in rollout of TTAP, pilot standardized testing program
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After nearly 10 years of the statewide STAAR exams, Texas standardized testing may be getting a permanent makeover. In 2019, the state passed a bill requiring the Texas Education Agency to pilot a new standardized testing system for schools, the Texas Through-Year Assessment Pilot, or TTAP.
KWTX
Waco police looking for suspect and person of interest in string of vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are actively looking for 19-year-old Patrick Lucas, a suspect; and 19-year-old Paul Williams III, a person of interest, in a series of vehicle theft and burglaries; and firearm thefts. Police said the suspects often target small, congested parking lots in apartment complexes, at hotels, and...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
KWTX
Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?
According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the...
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
KWTX
A growing number of Texas rural counties are declaring local immigration “disasters
SULPHUR SPRINGS (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a “local state of disaster” caused by an “invasion” of immigrants. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed the resolution in...
