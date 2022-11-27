ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
KWTX

City of Waco experiences overall decrease in crime rate: report

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As we enter the last month of 2022, both violent and non-violent crime appears to be down in Waco, according to a new report. Overall, the crime rate in Waco has decreased by 4 percent, according to September’s report. Violent crime is down by 5 percent and non-violent crime is down by 3 percent.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco PD headquarters getting safety, efficiency upgrade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the tallest buildings in Waco is getting a major upgrade. A year from now, the ten-story Waco Police Department tower will look shiny and new...but it’s not without growing pains. “Beauty is pain,” said Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley. And in this...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Miss Holecek’s class at West Elementary wins KWTX’s First Freeze content

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Miss Michelle Holecek’s class at West Elementary is celebrating a great guess and a chilly win as the winners of KWTX’s First Freeze Contest. Teachers and their classes throughout Central Texas guessed the day and the time they thought our region would drop to 35 degrees or lower for the first freeze of the season.
KWTX

ERCOT and PUC provide update on Texas power grid ahead of winter

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Peter Lake, the head of the Public Utility Commission was pretty clear, the lights will stay on this winter. The 2022-23 Winter Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report released Tuesday shows a number of different power and weather scenarios. The report does show one scenario where the supply might not meet demand.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
TEMPLE, TX
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Classes resume at Midway High after ‘false report’ led to ‘hold’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway High School was “placed on hold” due to a “false report” on Wednesday, according to district spokesperson. “According to protocol, we placed the school in Hold while law enforcement swept classrooms,” a news release states. “We are officially all clear...
WACO, TX
Reform Austin

Who Are The Main International Buyers Of Homes In Austin?

According to a recent report from the Austin Board of Realtors, people of Indian origin represent the largest international buyers in Central Texas. These Indian international buyers represented 21% of the share of homes sold to foreign persons in this region of the state. Other groups that also hold an important percentage of the share are Mexicans, Chinese, and Canadians. 59% of Indian buyers were purchasing a primary residence.
AUSTIN, TX
Local Profile

Texas Families To Receive $391 In Covid Benefits

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the fifth round of Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) was approved for Texans. It is estimated that $391 will be given to Texans this November and December. According to the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced the approval of another round of P-EBT by the...
TEXAS STATE

