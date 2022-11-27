South Carolina football fans greet Gamecocks in Columbia after upset win over Clemson

The South Carolina football team got a heroes’ welcome Saturday night.

Hundreds of fans swarmed Gamecock Park across from Williams-Brice Stadium to welcome USC players and coaches hours after their 31-30 win over Clemson.

The Gamecocks’ win snapped a seven-game losing streak to their rivals and it was their second straight victory over a top-10 opponent. USC defeated Tennessee, 63-38, last week.

Seven buses carrying USC players, coaches, staffers and family members arrived just before 8 p.m. But fans started arriving around 6 p.m. to get a glimpse of the team.

USC quarterback Spencer Rattler was in the front of the first bus, holding the Palmetto Bowl Trophy the Gamecocks get to hold on to for the next year for beating their rivals. Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

One by one, Gamecock players hopped off the buses, high-fiving some in the crowd and taking pictures. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer got off right after Rattler.. As he made his way through the crowd, the second-year coach raised his hands in the air as the crowd shouted, “Beamer Ball, Beamer Ball.”

“We got the best fans in America and they showed it tonight,” Beamer said as he walked through the crowd.

After Beamer reached the Long Operations Facility, he disappeared inside briefly before reemerging on the balcony, holding the Palmetto Bowl Trophy as fans continued to cheer.