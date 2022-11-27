ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Player Appears to Chuck Water Bottle at Kentucky Fans After Rivalry Game

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbZqi_0jOfjDOr00

Cardinals freshman Chris Bell appeared to let his frustration get the best of him following Saturday’s upset loss to the Wildcats.

After No. 25 Louisville fell to Kentucky on the road Saturday, a member of the Cardinals offense appeared to take out his frustration on a section of fans in the stands.

A TikTok video shared by a Twitter user capturing the closing moments of the Wildcats’ 26–13 upset victory appears to show Cardinals freshman receiver Chris Bell launching a water bottle at Kentucky fans sitting behind one of Louisville’s benches.

The short clip doesn’t provide any context on what possibly occurred prior to Bell’s actions, but the 6-foot-2 wideout can be seen on camera looking around for a few seconds on the Cardinals sideline before chucking the bottle.

At the time of publication, neither Louisville or Kentucky issued a statement addressing the situation, though it’s possible Bell could face discipline at some point down the line.

Bell, a native of Yazoo City, Mississippi, did not record a reception in the loss. He appeared in eight games for Louisville this season, recording six catches for 94 yards.

More College Football Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan viewing info, what to watch for and predictions

The Kentucky Wildcats did not have the most ideal November, exiting the first month of the season with a 5-2 record, both losses coming against top 25 clubs in Michigan State and Gonzaga. However, the Wildcats have an opportunity to redeem themselves on Sunday when they play a preseason top...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

FAST BREAK | Calipari goes to bat for Bellarmine with the NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before he talked about his team's 80-61 win over Bellarmine on Tuesday night, Kentucky coach John Calipari did some work for the Knights' program from his considerable national pulpit. Calipari said that the NCAA has no excuse for not immediately changing its rules to allow Bellarmine,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Mikesell leads No. 4 Buckeyes past No. 18 Louisville 96-77

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a 96-77 victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half to mount the comeback. They used […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

In 'survival of the fittest' Cards come up far short again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and Maryland coach Kevin Willard both had essentially the same message for their teams at halftime of Tuesday night's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but only one group paid attention. "I got on the guys a little bit and told them we had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing

Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Trip to London provides unique experience for Kentucky basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Jacob Toppin has never been overseas. That will change this week when the Wildcats travel across the pond to London, England. “The farthest I’ve been was probably to Jamaica with my mom,” he said. “This is a one-in-a-lifetime situation. A lot of people can’t even leave their state or their hometown. I’m definitely grateful and we’re all grateful that we get the opportunity to go to London and play. We’re all excited and hopefully we can come back with a win.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine

After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
LEXINGTON, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky man wins jackpot prize in state lottery's newest game

The Kentucky Lottery's newest game already has a jackpot winner after just five drawings. Lottery officials said Gregory Hatton bought the winning ticket for the new draw game, called Kentucky 5. Above video: Northern Kentucky man claims winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Hatton matched five numbers to win the $60,000...
KENTUCKY STATE
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

112K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy