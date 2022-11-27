ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene.   According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WJLA

Dog suffering from stab wound brought to DC fire station, gets medical treatment

WASHINGTON (7News) — A dog suffering from a stab wound to the leg was brought into a D.C. fire station Thursday morning, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services confirmed. Firefighters from the station in the 3200 block of MLK Jr. Avenue, Southeast, performed first aid on the dog and called in assistance from the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) and D.C. police.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown

WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Two People Shot 12:15am in Chinatown

From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of 7th St, NW. No lookout. The First District is investigating a shooting which occurred on November 30,2022 at approximately 12:15am in the 800 block of 7th Street, NW. There were (2) adult victims injured from the gunfire. and transported...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
WJLA

DMV activists concerned as hospital workers see more violent injuries in juvenile patients

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At least 18 juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. this year -- double the number from 2019 -- and the year is not over yet. Children’s National Hospital has a grant from the D.C. Office of Victims Services and Justice Grants to help interrupt violence, plus prevent victims from retaliating or being victimized again. But now they are seeing even more victims of gunshot wounds and penetrating injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy