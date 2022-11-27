Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police in Prince George’s County are continuing to investigate an early morning fatal pedestrian collision in Temple Hills. According to the police, the crash occurred Thursday morning in Temple Hills and is being investigated by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The investigators are working on identifying the deceased pedestrian so that his family can be notified. Officers responded to the 4400 block of Branch Avenue at approximately 3:55 am on Thursday. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to the driver, and he remained at the scene. According to the The post Pedestrian struck and killed in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
String of shootings reported in Takoma Park, Md., police to increase patrol in area
TAKOMA PARK, Md (7News) — Police in Takoma Park, Md. responded to calls reporting gunshots in Toatley-Fraser park in the early hours of Thursday morning. The incident happened between Roanoke Avenue and Hudson Avenue at a local park, authorities said. This comes a a day after another shooting incident was reported in the same area.
WJLA
Male bicyclist struck by vehicle in Rockville, suffers life-threatening injuries: Police
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A male bicyclist is in the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Rockville, Montgomery County police said. The crash took place around 8:41 p.m. in the area of Rockville Pike and Talbott Street. The man was immediately...
WJLA
Dog suffering from stab wound brought to DC fire station, gets medical treatment
WASHINGTON (7News) — A dog suffering from a stab wound to the leg was brought into a D.C. fire station Thursday morning, D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services confirmed. Firefighters from the station in the 3200 block of MLK Jr. Avenue, Southeast, performed first aid on the dog and called in assistance from the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) and D.C. police.
WJLA
Man rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Silver Spring, police said. The Montgomery County Police Department says at approximately 3:05 a.m., officers responded to the 8500 block of 16th Street for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Dean Of DC Elementary School Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women At Greenbelt Park: Police
Authorities say that a Maryland man who serves as the dean of students at a Washington, DC elementary school is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to at least two women at a public park. Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, was arrested and placed on leave from his school...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD: Two arrested for forcing man picked up on I-495 to empty bank accounts
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a “cash for gold robbery scheme” involving three Maryland residents who forced a driver on the Capital Beltway (I-495) to give them money for jewelry that was likely fake. The driver encountered the three individuals while driving home on Oct. 29...
WJLA
SEE IT: New video shows moments leading up to FBI agent shooting a man on a Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Thursday, a trial continued for FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia who is facing several charges including attempted murder. Police say Valdivia shot a man after a verbal exchange aboard a Metro Red Line train in December 2020. For the first time the Montgomery County...
DC Police investigate double shooting in Chinatown
WASHINGTON — Two men were shot in Chinatown just after midnight on Wednesday and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of 7th Street Northwest around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Two men were found shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One man was in critical condition while the other had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WJLA
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of 14th Street, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in an Attempt Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in the 700 block of 14th Street, Southeast. At approximately 4:35 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the...
WJLA
SEE IT: Video spots man smashing into DC Smoothie King, grabbing drinks, then leaving
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. police are searching for a man whom they say broke into a Smoothie King in Northwest, stole $20 worth of energy drinks, then took off. The incident took place on Nov. 17 at the store at 77 H Street, Northwest, at around 4:28 a.m.
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
popville.com
Two People Shot 12:15am in Chinatown
From MPD: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of 7th St, NW. No lookout. The First District is investigating a shooting which occurred on November 30,2022 at approximately 12:15am in the 800 block of 7th Street, NW. There were (2) adult victims injured from the gunfire. and transported...
WJLA
Photo of Montgomery Co. bank fraud suspect released, police ask for help
GAITHERSBURG, Md (7News) — Montgomery County police released a photo on Thursday of the suspect in a credit union fraud case. The man, whose identity is currently unknown to police, was captured by security footage at one of the credit unions he went to. Police said he traveled to...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody
Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WJLA
DMV activists concerned as hospital workers see more violent injuries in juvenile patients
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — At least 18 juveniles have been homicide victims in D.C. this year -- double the number from 2019 -- and the year is not over yet. Children’s National Hospital has a grant from the D.C. Office of Victims Services and Justice Grants to help interrupt violence, plus prevent victims from retaliating or being victimized again. But now they are seeing even more victims of gunshot wounds and penetrating injuries.
