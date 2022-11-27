Read full article on original website
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Sawyer Heights; suspect still on the run, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the Sawyer Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the 3000 block of Summer Street. Police said the suspect walked up to the victim and shot him before fleeing...
fox26houston.com
Homeless man, woman found shot along Broadway Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say a homeless man and woman were shot by another homeless man after an argument. An off-duty officer who was working an extra job found the wounded people in the 5100 block of Broadway Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the off-duty officer saw the...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Suspect kidnaps woman, leaves her son tied up in a closet in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is wanted after being accused of kidnapping a woman and tying up her son up in the closet in north Harris County, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Fredrick Wiltz, 56, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. On Wednesday,...
cw39.com
Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
fox26houston.com
1 killed after vehicle crashes into Houston post office
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash into a post office in Houston on Wednesday afternoon. Houston police said the crash occurred at the post office located on the 2900 block of Rogerdale, just after 4:30 p.m. Commander Reece Hardy with the Houston Police Department said an...
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
Houston Man Suspected of Stealing Catalytic Converter from Vehicles Gets 30 Days Imprisonment
A trio from Houston is taken into custody with theft allegations of catalytic converters in Tyler City, Texas. They were arrested after Tyler police found a suspicious car on the city highway. One of them pleaded in court for release. Was Houston’s suspect of converter theft released?. Kennedy Watkins,...
HPD investigating after bullet rips into woman's home while she slept
HOUSTON — Homeowners in the Rice Military neighborhood deal with a lot living so close to Washington Avenue, but this latest incident could have gotten someone killed. Surveillance video from a neighbor's camera captured the sound of gunfire -- four shots before a car races by around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
cw39.com
Family finds teen shot dead in car near park in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is mourning the loss of their son, who was found dead in his car Monday night in northwest Houston. Deputies say the 18-year-old boy didn’t answer his phone when his family was trying to contact him at 10:45 p.m. The family was able...
Video shows thief punch victims outside apartment near NRG before running off with their cash
The victims were sitting inside a car outside an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. We have video from HPD that shows what the suspect did before running off with their money.
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
titantime.org
Takeoff Murder Suspect Lil Cam Taken Into Custody In Houston, Texas
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, who was one-third of the rap group Migos, was shot and killed November 1st, 2022, in Houston, Texas. That night, Takeoff came to the birthday party of J. Prince Jr. (the founder and CEO of Mob Ties) in order to celebrate his birthday. The party was at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, on October 31, 2022. A Houston police spokesperson said the man appeared to have been shot in the head or neck. This man was Takeoff, age 28. Houston police said two others were also injured that early Tuesday morning. The two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who was also injured in the shooting, took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
hiphollywood.com
Alleged Houston Shooter Who Hid Victim’s Body in His Apartment Arrested
Houston Police Department has reportedly arrested a criminal who shot a person and hid the body inside his apartment till his arrest. A 27-year-old unidentified man was shot dead by 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in an apartment at West Bellfort Boulevard. The incident was reported to the HPD by a witness...
HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School. We're told at least two suspects in a...
Family finds 18-year-old shot to death inside car in Cy-Fair neighborhood
Family members tracked the 18-year-old's cellphone to the Woodland West Subdivision. Details were minimal, but investigators said he may have been meeting someone.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
