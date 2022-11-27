Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Texas State set to hire new head football coach
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State is set to hire GJ Kinne as their next head football coach, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. Kinne, who played a little QB at UT Austin, has Incarnate Word 10-1 and in the FCS Playoffs in his first season. The Bobcats ended their...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorn QB Hudson Card to enter transfer portal: Report
AUSTIN, Texas - A handful of Texas Longhorns reportedly entered the transfer portal, including quarterback Hudson Card. ESPN'S Pete Thamel was the first to report. Card, a former High School All-American out of Lake Travis, with three years of eligibility left, will have a bright QB1 future somewhere. His departure...
fox7austin.com
Stephen F. Austin announces plans to join The University of Texas System
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Stephen F. Austin is joining The University of Texas System. The SFA Board of Regents voted to accept the invitation after "a comprehensive process evaluating affiliation with a university system, including responses and feedback from student, faculty, staff and alumni stakeholder groups, as well as the general public."
fox7austin.com
Austin fall colors may extend longer into December
AUSTIN, Texas - The fall colors in Austin slowly started to appear a few weeks ago. Now as November comes to a close, large sections of tree canopies seem to have changed overnight. This late season pop was not anticipated because of the summer drought. "Yeah. You know, it's been...
fox7austin.com
UT students call for change as SafeHorns releases list of 50 habitual offenders near campus
AUSTIN, Texas - A nonprofit committed to the safety of University of Texas students has compiled a list of 50 habitual offenders in the University corridor. They include those who’ve been charged with making terroristic threats, aggravated robbery, along with registered sex offenders. UT students said they’re the reason for feeling unsafe on their own campus.
fox7austin.com
Austin Energy substation causes outages for 7 AISD schools, 18K customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Power has been restored to seven Austin Independent School District campuses and the AISD Central Office, after a South Austin outage that impacted as many as 18,000 customers, according to the Austin Energy power outage map. AISD says the impacted schools included: Crockett High School, Ann Richards...
fox7austin.com
Dress for Success Austin helps female veterans find careers after military service
AUSTIN, Texas - Female veterans are getting a big head start to finding careers after their service. The Dress for Success Austin organization recently brought in 18 veteran women to help put them on the road to post-military success. "I love when we serve veterans, it's so lively, the energy...
fox7austin.com
New Austin State Hospital takes shape with new features for treatment
AUSTIN, Texas - The exterior of the new Austin State Hospital is up. At more than 380,000 square feet it’s impressive, like it’s a $305 million price. On a tour, hospital administrators and project managers said it’s what’s inside that they believe will bring about meaningful change.
fox7austin.com
Early voting begins Dec. 1 in Austin, Kyle runoff elections
AUSTIN, Texas - Early voting begins December 1 in runoff elections in Austin. There were several races here in Central Texas in which no candidate got more than 50% of the vote in November, including the race for Austin mayor, so now voters will be returning to the polls to pick their favorite candidates.
fox7austin.com
3 UT Austin students safe following attempted robbery near campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police and University of Texas at Austin police (UTPD) are investigating an attempted robbery of three UT Austin students. UTPD said on Nov. 30, around 3:45 p.m., three UT Austin students were walking near 24th and Guadalupe St. when a man approached them demanding money. When the victims walked away, they realized the man was armed with a knife.
fox7austin.com
Foggy, drizzly Friday morning with warmer afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Friday Friends! Get ready for a cloudy, dreary, foggy, drizzly and chilly start to the day. The roads will be wet and visibility will be low through the morning. By the afternoon it will dry out and warm up with a little bit of sun possible late in the day.
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: How to support Austin communities in need
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a global day of generosity and giving back to our local communities after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I Live Here I Give Here is the official Central Texas leader for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday raised $900 million for thousands of...
fox7austin.com
Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA). This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic. "We are bringing back beloved favorites including the...
fox7austin.com
Early voting begins today in runoff for Austin Mayor
Voters will determine whether Celia Israel or Kirk Watson will become Austin's new mayor. Early voting runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 9. Election Day is Dec. 13.
fox7austin.com
1 person injured in shooting at Givens District Park
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting in East Austin. Police said the call came in at 3:05 p.m. of a shooting at Givens District Park, at 3811 E. 12th St. One person was injured with a gun shot wound, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The...
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in Southeast Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a suspicious death in Southeast Austin. Investigators say they received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. After talking to people who were nearby, they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car. Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced the victim dead...
fox7austin.com
Winter-like chill sticking around with highs in upper 50s
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy December! The clouds return and the Winter-like chill sticks around. We will trade in the wind for clouds to keep highs in the mid to upper 50s. The moisture will continue to increase tonight, and we will have a trio of clouds, fog, and drizzle by tomorrow morning.
fox7austin.com
Tweets posted by Manor ISD teacher under investigation
MANOR, Texas - Manor Independent School District is investigating a teacher's now-deleted Twitter posts. District officials did not disclose the nature of the tweets, but they did say that the tweets do "not align with our Code of Ethics and the culture of our district." The district thanked the public...
fox7austin.com
APD releases body camera video of man killed by police in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police released body camera video, Ring camera video, and the 911 call of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in South Austin. Rajan Moonesinghe was shot to death outside his home on South 3rd Street near Oltorf just after midnight on Nov. 15. "He...
fox7austin.com
Man jumps onto victim's hood, bangs on windshield with knife following East Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a victim with a knife a following a crash. According to the arrest affidavit, on Nov. 28, around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. in reference to a person with a knife on the hood of another vehicle. The affidavit said the man was banging on the windshield with the knife.
