Flagstaff, AZ

AZFamily

Search ending for husband of NAU professor swept away while kayaking in Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Family members say the search for the husband of a Northern Arizona University professor swept away at sea alongside his wife will end after eight days. Corey Allen and his wife, NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim, were swept away by high winds while kayaking in Puerto Peñasco on Thanksgiving Day. Kim’s body was found on Sunday. Allen’s kayak was discovered on Wednesday, but his body hasn’t been recovered.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

City of Sedona may take over Sedona Airport from Yavapai County

The city of Sedona is looking into purchasing the Sedona Airport from Yavapai County and has begun seeking consulting services to fully understand what the purchase and operation of the airport would entail. “The city is embarking upon a due diligence process to better understand the implications of a possible...
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE FOUND SAFE- Police ask public’s help to locate missing man

Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. this morning, Dec. 1, 2022.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Yavapai father arrested in connection with shooting of his son

PAULDEN, Ariz. — A Paulden father has been arrested after his son was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound earlier in November, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced. Deputies were called to a trailer in Paulden for reports that a man had been shot around 10 p.m. on...
PAULDEN, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Domestic Violence Incident Escalates to Homicide

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:04 PM, Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched to the report of domestic violence incident in the 4200 block of Cypress Circle in Prescott Valley. Upon arrival, police officers encountered two gunshot victims, one of whom had succumbed to his injuries. The second subject/victim was initially transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center (East campus) and then airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect

Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested in shooting death of his son in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son that happened on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Alpine Drive in Paulden...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

News from Cottonwood Police Department

Cottonwood Police Department, Verde Valley SWAT and DPS Ranger served a search warrant in Camp Verde. Early this morning, Cottonwood Officers and Verde Valley SWAT served a search warrant on Hance Street in Camp Verde. The Cottonwood Investigations Unit had obtained a search warrant for this residence in an attempt to locate and arrest 34-year-old, Michael Wayne Dunegan.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ryan Ellman (33) Found with 53LBS METH, 120,000 FENTANYL PILLS

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (November 23, 2022) – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputies conducted a vehicle traffic stop northbound on Interstate 17 in Cordes Lakes yesterday evening and found 53 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of multicolored m-30 fentanyl pills, and 5 kilograms of cocaine. When Deputies approached...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder

A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.

