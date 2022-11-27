Police Seek Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspect. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:00PM, an unidentified male entered an unoccupied vehicle at Robert’s Market located at 6450 N Viewpoint Drive and took a backpack belonging to the victim. Prior to burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect committed damage to the victim’s vehicle passenger side mirror by grabbing and breaking it. The suspect also committed shoplifting by taking merchandise from Robert’s Market. The suspect left and was last seen heading northbound on N Viewpoint Drive in a newer black Toyota RAV-4.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO