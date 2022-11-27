ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUKY

Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41

Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WUKY

Kentucky folk anti-hero Cocaine Bear's exploits to get Hollywood treatment

Kentucky - we’re known for our bluegrass and bourbon, and Lexington likes to call itself the Horse Capital of the world, but for many years there’s been a quiet buzz around a certain bear. Come February that buzz is likely to turn into a roar as The Cocaine Bear hits cinema screens near you. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman shopped local to find out more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Fayette Clerk Don Blevins Jr. to retire in January

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. has announced he will retire by the end of January, less than a month after the Nov. 8 election, where he was successfully re-elected to a position he has held since 2009. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that newly-elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diana...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of November 28th 2022

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from The Holy Knives (Easy Trap), Deep Pocket Thieves (What Was I Thinking), Drucker (Defunct Baseball Team), Baby Rose (Go), Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Crooked Tree), Matt Corby (Problems), & Amos Lee (Look For The Silver Lining)!. Monday evening on Joe's...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

New Kentucky non-profit helps kids and families journey through grief process

Bereaved children struggling with unsupported grief may have difficulties in school, have trouble regulating emotions and relationships, and exhibit a higher incidence of depression and anxiety. Without experiences that can help normalize grief and process its accompanying feelings, these children may continue to struggle—sometimes for decades. Dr. Greg talks with Leila Salisbury, executive director of the new Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families about their mission and the programs currently on offer.
KENTUCKY STATE

