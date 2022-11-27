Bereaved children struggling with unsupported grief may have difficulties in school, have trouble regulating emotions and relationships, and exhibit a higher incidence of depression and anxiety. Without experiences that can help normalize grief and process its accompanying feelings, these children may continue to struggle—sometimes for decades. Dr. Greg talks with Leila Salisbury, executive director of the new Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families about their mission and the programs currently on offer.

