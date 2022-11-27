Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
WUKY
Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn’t intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky...
WUKY
Kentucky folk anti-hero Cocaine Bear's exploits to get Hollywood treatment
Kentucky - we’re known for our bluegrass and bourbon, and Lexington likes to call itself the Horse Capital of the world, but for many years there’s been a quiet buzz around a certain bear. Come February that buzz is likely to turn into a roar as The Cocaine Bear hits cinema screens near you. WUKY’s Samantha Lederman shopped local to find out more.
WUKY
Fayette Clerk Don Blevins Jr. to retire in January
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. has announced he will retire by the end of January, less than a month after the Nov. 8 election, where he was successfully re-elected to a position he has held since 2009. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that newly-elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diana...
WUKY
Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of November 28th 2022
This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from The Holy Knives (Easy Trap), Deep Pocket Thieves (What Was I Thinking), Drucker (Defunct Baseball Team), Baby Rose (Go), Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (Crooked Tree), Matt Corby (Problems), & Amos Lee (Look For The Silver Lining)!. Monday evening on Joe's...
WUKY
New Kentucky non-profit helps kids and families journey through grief process
Bereaved children struggling with unsupported grief may have difficulties in school, have trouble regulating emotions and relationships, and exhibit a higher incidence of depression and anxiety. Without experiences that can help normalize grief and process its accompanying feelings, these children may continue to struggle—sometimes for decades. Dr. Greg talks with Leila Salisbury, executive director of the new Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families about their mission and the programs currently on offer.
WUKY
Sorting out taxing district errors could mean hikes for some Lexington residents
The city places properties in different taxing districts based on the services they receive, but an outdated system has led to many parcels falling outside their proper district. The result: owners receiving services they’re not paying for or paying for services they’re not receiving. In all, Eve Miller...
WUKY
License plate reader expansion on track, despite some council concerns
Lexington leaders weighed the expansion of the city's license plate reader pilot program on Tuesday. The Urban County Council voted against a measure that would have pumped the brakes on the process. While the city has yet to pilot the plate readers for a full year, Lexington Police say they...
