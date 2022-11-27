Read full article on original website
Related
MHSAA 4A Football Championship - Mendenhall vs. Louisville at a glance
It’s championship week in Mississippi, and all six games are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Here’s a look at the MHSAA Class 4A State Championship game, set for 11 a.m. Saturday More: Click here to see the full MHSAA Class 4A Football Playoff bracket Mendenhall ...
Mississippi high school football Championship Central: matchups game times and how to watch
The 2022 MHSAA Football Championships are set for Friday and Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of Southern Miss in Hattiesburg. Fans can purchase tickets for the games on GoFan or stream the games online via the NFHS Network. Parking is permitted in designated areas, via the ...
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Tigers Heading to the Rock!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers are on the hunt for a 4-A state championship, something that hasn’t happened in 34 years—1988! These guys are hungry for the win and focused.
WLOX
George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss
OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
Highest-paying business jobs in Hattiesburg
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city. […]
WDAM-TV
Storm damages in Bassfield
With severe weather coming through the Pine Belt, many districts dismissed kids early Tuesday afternoon. Pine Belt area prepares for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for our area this afternoon, lasting until early Wednesday morning. Changing plans due to weather. Updated: Nov....
WDAM-TV
Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
WDAM-TV
Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in Southeastern Mississippi. It is expected to last till around 12 a.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile has also issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in Southeastern...
WDAM-TV
Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
prentissheadlight.com
Two possible tornadoes reported in the county
There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm
Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
WDAM-TV
Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in Forrest County Circuit Court. According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Jkwon O. Page was convicted and sentenced for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping, all occurring in the City of Hattiesburg.
Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man
UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
One juvenile dies, another person critically injured in wreck on Mississippi interstate
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that one juvenile has been killed and another person has been critically injured in a wreck on Interstate 59. The one-vehicle wreck occurred on I-59 North between mile markers 126 and 127 near the town of Pachuta, Mississippi. Officials say a juvenile in...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WDAM-TV
Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
WDAM-TV
Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
Comments / 0