ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Mendenhall Tigers Heading to the Rock!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mendenhall Tigers are on the hunt for a 4-A state championship, something that hasn’t happened in 34 years—1988! These guys are hungry for the win and focused.
MENDENHALL, MS
WLOX

George County’s MJ Daniels intends to transfer from Ole Miss

OXFORD Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County Rebel MJ Daniels announced Wednesday he is entering the transfer portal. The former four star defensive back saw limited time with the Ole Miss Rebels this year and appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2021. Daniels will have two years...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Highest-paying business jobs in Hattiesburg

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Hattiesburg, MS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Storm damages in Bassfield

With severe weather coming through the Pine Belt, many districts dismissed kids early Tuesday afternoon. Pine Belt area prepares for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for our area this afternoon, lasting until early Wednesday morning. Changing plans due to weather. Updated: Nov....
BASSFIELD, MS
WDAM-TV

Family of missing Hattiesburg man pleads for help

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Missing a loved one is hard, especially during the holidays. A rally was held Wednesday for Johnnie Bennett, a Hattiesburg man who was reported missing almost a month ago. He last was seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Nov. 4 to head to work. Family members...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. Tax Collector Billy Hudson passes after lifetime of service

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Billy C. Hudson, a well-known Pine Belt businessman and public servant, died Thursday. Hudson was born on June 16, 1938, Professionally, Hudson worked as a rancher and served as the former CEO of Hudson Salvage. He also studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Arizona and Perkinston Junior College.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Warnings, watches issued for Pine Belt counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Central Jones County in Southeastern Mississippi. It is expected to last till around 12 a.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile has also issued a Tornado Warning for Northwestern Wayne County in Southeastern...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Early-morning winds damage Columbia exhibits

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Spirits are still merry in Columbia as repair crews work to fix damage to a popular Christmas attraction caused by Tuesday night’s storm. “We did have some damage,” Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said. “We’ve been kind of knocked down, but we’re not out. And we just want everybody in the Pine Belt to know that, ‘Hey, we’re open. We’re open for business.’”
COLUMBIA, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Two possible tornadoes reported in the county

There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jasper County farm beaten up by Tuesday's storm

Kiwanis Club of Laurel prepares for ‘Pancake Day’ Saturday. Patrons will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage along with coffee, white and chocolate milk and Coca-Cola products. Jones College participates in 3rd annual ‘Day of Giving’. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. All across the country, people are giving...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in Forrest County Circuit Court. According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Jkwon O. Page was convicted and sentenced for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping, all occurring in the City of Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 66-year-old Simpson County man

UPDATE: SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Dennis M. Murray has been canceled. He has been located and is safe. SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine cone dropped: Laurel’s Downtown Countdown discontinued

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street announced Tuesday it’s discontinuing its signature New Year’s event, the Downtown Countdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said the event, while fantastic, didn’t rise to their standards of supporting merchants and the overall health of downtown Laurel due to the timing inherent in a New Year’s Eve event.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Law enforcement agencies arrest 4 suspects in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four suspects were arrested on a variety of state and federal charges on Monday in Hattiesburg. Members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration - High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Hattiesburg Police Department and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Co. sheriff hunts for dognappers, missing dog

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A hunting dog is missing after alleged dognappers stole it off a hunt last week. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was conducting a hunt on Nov. 19 when it was stolen off Highway 29 south of New Augusta. Two unidentified suspects,...
PERRY COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy