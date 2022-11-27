CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) on Wednesday. It rates more than 500 cities on how inclusive they are when it comes to the LGBTQ community. It looks at a number of criteria, including how inclusive workplaces are, if there are ordinances to protect LGBTQ employees, and if LGBTQ rights are represented in local policies.

