Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
NBC 29 News
Virginia Quarterback Brennan Armstrong enters transfer portal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has decided to use his final year of college eligibility elsewhere. Armstrong will enter the college football transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s COVID exception. The Athletic first reported the news. He is Virginia’s all-time...
NBC 29 News
UVa Basketball Beats Michigan 70-68 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #3 ranked Virginia basketball team overcame an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Michigan 70-68 in the ACC/BigTen challenge to remain undefeated, now 6-0. The Cavaliers got a game-high 18 points from Reece Beekman. Jayden Gardner hit the go-ahead bucket with 40 seconds left and blocked a potential game-winning shot from Michigan’s Jett Howard at the buzzer.
NBC 29 News
Carter Lang grows into elite big man for STAB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The St. Anne’s-Belfield Boys’ Basketball Team kicked off its season Tuesday night with a 55-point win. Expectations are high with senior Carter Lang, one of the best big men in the Commonwealth. Lang is 6′9″, 220 lbs., and has signed his national letter of...
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn honors shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s Lighting of the Lawn is going to be a little different this year. The theme is “Full Power” to recognize the recent challenges UVA has faced. “I think that everyone is in need of a little bit of light,”...
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
NBC 29 News
Del. Sally Hudson and former Congressman Denver Riggleman join in open conversation at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 57th district’s democratic Delegate Sally Hudson and former 5th district’s republican Congressman Denver Riggleman are sitting down together at UVA. The event is an effort spearheaded by One Small Step and the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia. Del. Hudson shared...
NBC 29 News
ReLeaf Cville planting trees in local neighborhoods
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ReLeaf Cville is spending its Tuesday planting trees in Charlottesville neighborhoods in hopes of mitigating the heat impacts of climate change. “We believe that trees save lives, and we know that in Charlottesville, the tree canopy has been declining drastically, so we’re working here on 10th and Page because it’s the hottest neighborhood in Charlottesville,” founder Peggy Van Yahres said.
NBC 29 News
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
NBC 29 News
UVA Cancer Center holds wreath auction to raise money for patients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearly 100 unique wreaths are helping to raise money for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Those funds will help patients with transportation and lodging costs while they get treatment. “We have people who travel from West Virginia and southwest Virginia, and that can be really...
NBC 29 News
Three Notch’d waiting to begin construction at former brewery in Nellysford
NELLYSFORD, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is currently awaiting a special use permit to begin construction at the former Wild Wolf Brewing building in Nellysford. After the renovation, Three Notch’d is looking to add a distillery to the new space to expand its offerings. “That’s going...
NBC 29 News
Human Rights Campaign releases Municipal Equality Index, giving Charlottesville 79/100 points
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) released its 2022 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) on Wednesday. It rates more than 500 cities on how inclusive they are when it comes to the LGBTQ community. It looks at a number of criteria, including how inclusive workplaces are, if there are ordinances to protect LGBTQ employees, and if LGBTQ rights are represented in local policies.
NBC 29 News
CCS hosts coat drive for middle and high school students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is helping students stay warm this season, but it needs the community to lend a hand. CCS Engagement Coordinator Bianca Johnson says the school district is looking for people to donate coats for its students. It would be one less thing their parents would have to worry about.
NBC 29 News
The Chris Long Foundation launches EdZone closets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Chris Long Foundation is providing supplies to students in all six Charlottesville elementary schools. “After I retired, I wanted to get really entrenched in my hometown,” Chris Long, a former NFL player, said. “This isn’t the biggest city in the world, but it’s a city that can use some help in areas”
NBC 29 News
BRAFB trying to reach 1M meals for Giving Tuesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is trying to reach a million meals on this Giving Tuesday, November 29. BRAFB hopes to receive more donations this year, especially during the winter months. The food bank hopes to alleviate the struggle many people face of whether to...
NBC 29 News
Doctor and pharmacies provide explanation behind scarce children’s fever reducers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A tough flu, COVID-19, and RSV season is in full swing. Many Charlottesville parents have voiced on social media their inability to find fever reducers for their children. Doctor Laurie Forlano, VA state deputy epidemiologist, says visits are up across Virginia for influenza-like illnesses. “The trends...
NBC 29 News
Rain Exits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy start to Wednesday, expect a drier and clearer afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty at times today. The strongest winds will be felt over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. That’s where winds may gust up to 50 mph!
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority discuss 2023 initiatives
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority joined its Board of Commission to discuss ways to improve its buildings in 2023. The authority addressed revitalization and affordable housing in the Friendly City. HRHA approved the issuance of bonds for $11,000,000. The bonds are for...
NBC 29 News
Valley Program for Aging Services provides tips for stress relief for caregivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) a main facet of the organization is providing support for caregivers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, caregivers are defined as anyone who ‘provides care to people who need some degree of ongoing assistance with everyday tasks on a regular or daily basis’. The CDC says caregivers often experience health issues like increased levels of depression and anxiety, compromised immune function, and worse self-reported physical health.
NBC 29 News
ACPD: Juveniles charged in connection with shootings, car thefts
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say seven juveniles and three adults are charged in connection with a string of gang-related shootings and car thefts. “Since May 2022, Albemarle County has experienced a significant rise in motor vehicle thefts and shootings,” Sargeant Tavis Coffin said Thursday, December 1.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
Comments / 0