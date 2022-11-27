Read full article on original website
Two Injured In Trigg Crash Involving Horse And Buggy
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a car driven by Robbie Cain, of Princeton, was southbound when it struck a horse and buggy in front of it near the intersection of Kentucky 128. The driver and passenger of the horse and buggy we’re taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
Crofton man killed in wood chipper incident in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County have identified a Crofton man as the victim who was killed in an incident involving a wood chipper on Monday. WEVV 44 News out of Owensboro quotes the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, who says the victim is 46-year-oold Joseph “Joey” Wesley Manire of Crofton. The incident occurred in the Stonegate subdivision, where a local tree trimming contractor was doing work at a home.
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
Oak Grove Man Charged With Assault And Kidnapping
An Oak Grove man was charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman on Grant Avenue in Oak Grove Thursday morning. Oak Grove Police say 38-year-old Rl Tate held a woman against her will and took her phone while striking her multiple times with his hands. Tate was arrested and charged...
Police: Man dies in pellet gun shooting Monday
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man in Beaver Dam has died after police say he was shot in the chest with a pellet gun Monday night. Beaver Dam police officer, Marlana Deschaine says they were dispatched to the 300 block of South Lafayette Street a little after 5 p.m.
Local police searching for man after victim shot in head
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Local authorities are searching for a man after they say one person was injured in a shooting. Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line. Through investigation, authorities were able to respond to the...
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
Leitchfield woman charged with manslaughter after deadly ATV crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield woman has been charged with manslaughter after a deadly ATV crash in Warren County Friday night. According to court records, police arrived at a crash on Hayes Road in Bowling Green on Friday, Nov. 25. EMS attempted to provide medical care to a...
'Drug house closed for business' after bust in Ohio County, sheriff's office says
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, say they shut down a drug operating after a search warrant Wednesday. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies including the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Beaver Dam Police executed a search warrant at an apartment on West 2nd Street. According to the...
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
Burglary investigated on Westwood Drive
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary from this week on Westwood Drive. Force was used to get inside a home in the 500 block of Westwood sometime between Sunday and Tuesday and the unknown suspect took jewelry, shoes and other property with a combined value of about $2,700, according to the incident report.
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
Trigg Sheriff charged with misdemeanor assault, official misconduct
A Trigg County Grand Jury on Wednesday charged Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree with four Class A Misdemeanor counts. Acree is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, two counts of first-degree official misconduct and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. Acree is accused of pushing a...
Negotiations Continue In Richard Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Richard Street in February will be back in Christian Circuit Court in January after attorneys said they are continuing to negotiate on reaching a resolution in the case. Daron Bell is accused of shooting 36-year old Gregory Burse in...
