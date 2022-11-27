Read full article on original website
Man, 77, Reported Missing from West LA Found
A 77-year-old man reported missing from West Los Angeles has been found, authorities said Thursday. Charles Hess was last seen about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Thursday morning, the California Highway...
Collision in Santa Ana Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Wednesday evening when the sport utility vehicle they were driving struck a tree next to a freeway in Santa Ana. Officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana Office were called at 9:31 p.m. to where the southbound Orange (57) Freeway meets the westbound Riverside (91) Freeway where they found a Chevrolet Blazer had struck a tree after leaving the freeway at a high speed, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Body of Woman Found in Malibu Area; Investigation Underway
A woman’s body was found Thursday at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 7:40 a.m. near the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available...
Boy Hit Riding Bike Through Menifee Intersection, Suffers Major Head Trauma
A boy riding an electronic bicycle was struck at a Menifee intersection and suffered major head trauma when he rode into traffic without yielding to signals, authorities said Thursday. The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Road and Westlink Drive, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew...
Man Killed in ‘Intentional Act’ at Mt. San Antonio College Identified
A 63-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act” has been identified, authorities said Friday. The victim died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Garage Fire In West Los Angeles Exposes Nearby Structure To Heat And Flames
A detached garage at a house in West Los Angeles caught fire Thursday evening, exposing a nearby structure to heat and flames. The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. at 2124 S. Glendon Ave., near Olympic and Westwood boulevards, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was...
Man Found Dead in Walnut Area of LA County; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Thursday in the Walnut area of Los Angeles County, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s...
Six-Vehicle Wreck in Jurupa Valley Sends Three to Hospital
Three people were injured Wednesday in a six-vehicle wreck at a Jurupa Valley intersection. The crash happened at about 2:40 p.m. at Mission Boulevard and Country Village Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and found a total...
LASD: Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Apparent `Intentional Act’
A man was hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in an apparent “intentional act,” authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park
Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Ontario After High-Speed Chase
A man suspected of attempting to carjack three people was arrested in Ontario Thursday evening following a chase that began in downtown Los Angeles. The chase began with Los Angeles Police Department officers in pursuit before he raced onto the Santa Monica (10) Freeway and soon transitioned to the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway at speeds that exceeded 100 mph with California Highway Patrol officers in pursuit, KCAL reported.
Los Angeles Police Department Officers Involved in Crash
Multiple Los Angeles Police Department officers were involved in a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday evening but none were injured. The crash was reported around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Flower Street, said Officer Jader Chavez. No further information was immediately available.
Bass Stepdaughter Hurt in Hit-and-Run While Driving
One of Karen Bass’ stepdaughters suffered minor injuries Thursday when the vehicle she was driving was struck by a hit-and-run driver, the Los Angeles mayor-elect said in a statement. “While driving today, one of my daughters was the victim of a hit-and-run,” according to Bass’ statement. “Thankfully,...
One Year Ago Today (December 2, 2021)…Trial Begins for Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing a Walmart in Santa Ana
One Year Ago Today (December 2, 2021)…A 26-year-old man repeatedly stabbed another man he was smoking methamphetamine with behind a Walmart store in Santa Ana because the victim made a pass at him, a prosecutor told jurors while the defendant’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense. Joshua...
Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Fatal Crash in Seal Beach
A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a woman in Seal Beach. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m., Nov. 4, 2021, at Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive, near the Leisure World retirement community, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
Suspect Arrested in San Jacinto Killing
A 24-year-old man is in custody in connection with a murder last month in San Jacinto, authorities said Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriffs’ Department’s San Jacinto Station responded at 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 5 to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Jordan Avenue and upon their arrival found a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound, said Sgt. Ed Baeza.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said. The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 5800 block of Compton Avenue, near East Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No additional information was immediately...
Hawthorne Police Recover Stolen Vehicle With Baby Inside
A baby boy that was in a vehicle when it was stolen was recovered Thursday by Hawthorne police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Superior Grocers at 12630 Hawthorne Blvd., near El Segundo Blvd., according to a desk officer from the Hawthorne Police Department. The baby boy and vehicle...
Three Texas Men Suspected of Stealing From Bank Customers In Burbank Arrested
Three Texas men suspected of sitting in bank parking lots and watching customers come and go, typically targeting those with envelopes, money bags or coin boxes to rob them, have been arrested, the Burbank Police Department announced Thursday. The first incident of what police called “bank jugging” occurred on Sept....
Dirt Bike Rider Struck at Menifee Intersection Succumbs to Injuries
A dirt bike rider who was hit from behind by a car while making a turn at a Menifee intersection after dark on a poorly lit motorcycle died from his injuries after 10 days in the hospital, authorities said Wednesday. “On behalf of the Menifee Police Department, we would like...
