WGAL
Emergency crews respond to vehicle crash in York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night in York County. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Nashville Boulevard and Route 116 in Jackson Township. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured. The vehicle sustained...
abc27.com
Crash on PA 124 east in York County cleared
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to PennDOT, a crash on PA 124 east in York caused a lane restriction near the exit for I-83 South – Baltimore. As of 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 1, the crash has been cleared. It is unclear at this time how many...
Man killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday in Lancaster, the county coroner’s office said. Wakiel Jones, of Lancaster, was shot in the head around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of South Marshall Street, authorities said. The coroner’s office said Jones was found dead at the scene. His death...
WGAL
Vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-83 northbound in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Dauphin County is shutting down a portion of Interstate 83 northbound. According to 511PA, the crash happened between Exit 44B: 19th Street and Exit 46B: US 322 East- Hershey in Harrisburg at around 10:15 p.m. All northbound lanes were closed as...
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
abc27.com
No injuries after crash closes I-83 north in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident closed all lanes on I-83 north in Harrisburg on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to PennDOT. As of Thursday morning, the highway had been reopened. The crash was between Exit 44B for 19th Street and Exit 45, and it shut down...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue in Heidelberg Township, York County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. Details are limited at this time, but a person was pulled out of the water in Heidelberg Township around 10:20 a.m. WGAL is working to get more information. Stay with us for updates.
Man killed while walking along central Pa. highway
A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died after getting hit by a car along a Lancaster County highway, according to the coroner’s office. Gordon Kopf, of Leola, was hit on the 1400 block of the New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, the coroner’s office said.
local21news.com
Road closed following train derailment in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — In the early morning on December 2, a train derailment was reported on the Rockville Bridge closing South Main Street in Marysville, Perry County, according to a Facebook post from Marysville Fire Company. The fire company is suggesting local traffic use US 11/15 for their...
WGAL
Crews called to water rescue at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in York County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park. Officials said a male somehow went into the water, and a bystander pulled the person out before emergency responders arrived. The person...
WGAL
Crashes causing problems on south-central Pa. roads
There are crashes on the roads this morning in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Here's an updated rundown of the trouble spots. CLEARED: The entry ramp to 581 eastbound from US-15 north was blocked due to a crash. Dauphin County. The entry ramp to U.S. 322 southbound from Peters...
Police say death is suspicious after person was found in the street with injuries
A person found injured on Wednesday died in a Lancaster County street, and police are considering their death suspicious. Lancaster Bureau of Police say the person was found in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., where they were told there was a “subject down.”. The...
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south caused lane restriction in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle car crash caused a lane restriction on I-83 south 1.4 miles south of Exit 32: PA 382 – Newberrytown, according to PennDOT. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured. Residual delays could remain into the evening hours.
Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Lancaster
A body with "apparent injuries" was found in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 30, authorities say. Officers with the Lancaster Bureau of police were called to " a subject down" in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., the department stated in a release that afternoon. Upon...
Suspect wanted in North Philly row-house firebombing is arrested, jailed
A man wanted for the firebombing of a row home where several Temple University students lived is now in custody, according to a report on 6abc, citing law enforcement officials. The firebombing took place Nov. 15 on the 2000 block of North Cleveland Street, the story said. The suspect is...
WGAL
Stretch of Fruitville Pike closed in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — A stretch of Fruitville Pike is closed for emergency repairs this morning. Fruitville Pike is closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. The area is just south of Manheim. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
Woman killed while trying to cross the street near central Pa. Dollar General Store
Officials on Monday identified a woman killed while trying to cross a street in Lancaster County less than 500 feet from her home as Brenda Lausch, of Akron, Pa. The crash occurred about 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lane of 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township near a Dollar General store.
