Grant Associates is designing the new landscape and urban realm, which will create a new canalside quarter centred on the canal which used to bring tea in and out of the original Typhoo building. The re-imagined public realm will look to provide a pedestrian-focussed setting for the Typhoo Masterplan, connecting HS2 and Paternoster Place to the front door of BBC Birmingham. The new public square will be delivered in time for the first BBC staff to move in 2026.

5 HOURS AGO