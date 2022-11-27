Read full article on original website
Related
Tour of Gohyang Kalguksu Inside Of GwangJang Market in Korea Has Us Craving Noodles
We need to get to that market now!
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Design for BBC’s new Birmingham home revealed
Grant Associates is designing the new landscape and urban realm, which will create a new canalside quarter centred on the canal which used to bring tea in and out of the original Typhoo building. The re-imagined public realm will look to provide a pedestrian-focussed setting for the Typhoo Masterplan, connecting HS2 and Paternoster Place to the front door of BBC Birmingham. The new public square will be delivered in time for the first BBC staff to move in 2026.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Tangshan Hantian | Nanjing, China | Guangzhou S.P.I Design
The project fully uses the original terrain and natural resources to create a unique space. The site is located with the Tangshan Mountain in the north. Therefore, the more significant buildings are arranged on the southeast side of the terrain, while the smaller buildings are on the northwest side. The...
Comments / 0