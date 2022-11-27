Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
WRGB
Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
WRGB
Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
WRGB
Tenant, Landlord rent issues causing a 'Catch-22' for housing in the Electric City
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Housing on the minds of residents in Schenectady a town hall in the city is happening Thursday to discuss just that. Council Member Damonni Farley says this meeting essentially will give council members the opportunity to hear about the varying issues facing the housing crisis in the city.
WRGB
Mother calling for help in finding missing daughter as police search Mohawk River
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — 14 year old Samantha Humphrey's mom is speaking out, as the search for her daughter continues along the Mohawk River in Schenectady. Samantha was last seen at around 11:30 PM back on November 25th. "I want Samantha to know that everybody is very scared and...
WRGB
Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks
Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
WRGB
95% of Schenectady High School freshmen are 3 or more grades behind in math
SCHENECTADY - The Schenectady City School District talked about academic progress during a school board meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of underwhelming state test scores. The data comes from testing done this fall across the Schenectady City School District with what's known as i-Ready assessments. i-Ready's website says the...
WRGB
DEC, Animal Control working to capture aggressive otter in Albany Park, say officials
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — DEC and Albany County Animal Control are working to capture an otter, reported to be chasing visitors in a park. According to information reported by the Albany Water Department, the warning is out to visitors at the 6 Mile Waterworks Park. Anyone with information or...
WRGB
Just 4% of Black students, zero eighth graders in Schenectady pass state math test
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The latest NYS test results show scores lagging in the Schenectady City School District, as students and educators work to fight against the pandemic's impact on learning. Every eighth grader failed the standardized NYS math test. There's also concern about inequity in the scores when...
WRGB
Albany meeting finds affordable housing, riverfront access among top priorities for 2023
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The capital city is looking ahead to 2023. Albany leaders and state lawmakers gathered Tuesday night with dozens of city residents to look at what priorities should take center stage. The public meeting was hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association at the Kenmore Ballroom. As...
WRGB
State Police assisting in search of Mohawk for second day in connection to missing teen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Schenectady are calling the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl a missing person case. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
WRGB
5 years later: Cohoes still rebuilding after fire that tore through half a city block
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — 5 years ago, more than two dozen buildings were damaged in one of the worst disasters the city of Cohoes has ever seen in the last 100 years. Fire tore through multiple buildings on Remsen Street, leaving millions of dollars in damages, businesses destroyed. Businesses...
WRGB
Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire
A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
WRGB
Charges pending after gun goes off in person's waistband, says Albany Sheriff
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says charges are pending after a person was hospitalized after the gun in their waistband went off. Apple says the weapon was recovered Thursday night in the town of New Scotland. The person accused of illegally possessing it was taken to the hospital for a leg injury.
WRGB
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
WRGB
Troy City Council approves 2023 budget
TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
WRGB
Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget
The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
WRGB
Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed 2023 budget
The Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed the 2023 budget just two days before the November 30th deadline. The adopted budget sits at $57 million and has allocations for public safety, public works and more. One of the hot ticket items is funding equipment for the new third fire station.
WRGB
Saratoga County Sheriff's warn residents on recent rash of porch piracy
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a recent series of package thefts in Malta. The thefts, according to investigators, occurred between 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM in the area of Thimbleberry Road back on November 28th. The Sheriff's Office is asking residents to...
WRGB
Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
WRGB
Several firearms, drugs recovered from Fulton county homes, say State Police
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man following the execution of search warrants, resulting in multiple firearm and drug charges. Investigators say back on November 23rd, State Police, working with Gloversville Police Department and St Johnsville Village Police Department executed two search warrants.
Comments / 0