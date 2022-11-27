ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRGB

Saratoga Springs welcomes 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) - The holiday season has officially arrived in Saratoga Springs! The Victorian Streetwalk kicked off on Thursday, December 1st with a tree lighting and concert. The event is celebrating its 36th year. As in past years, many participants showed up in costume, looking like they came...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks

Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

95% of Schenectady High School freshmen are 3 or more grades behind in math

SCHENECTADY - The Schenectady City School District talked about academic progress during a school board meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of underwhelming state test scores. The data comes from testing done this fall across the Schenectady City School District with what's known as i-Ready assessments. i-Ready's website says the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Cohoes looks to revitalize city block 5 years after fire

A block of land near the intersection of Remsen and Columbia Street used to be bustling with business and residents. But a fire from five years ago burnt the business that once stood there to the ground; now city leaders are looking to get the ball rolling on revitalization efforts.
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Troy City Council approves 2023 budget

TROY, NY (WRGB) - The Troy City Council has approved the Troy City Budget for the 2023 fiscal year without adding a proposal sought by minority members. Republicans on the city council wanted two additional firefighter positions added to the Troy Fire Department, but that idea was shot down. In...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Troy City Council Minority members hope additional firefighters will be in final budget

The Troy City council will meet Wednesday, hoping to finalize the city's annual budget. Already the minority city council members are calling for amendments to be made. Those amendments include adding two additional firefighters to the department's payroll. Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello says adding the additional firefighters to the payroll could positively impact public safety in the city.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed 2023 budget

The Saratoga Springs city council unanimously passed the 2023 budget just two days before the November 30th deadline. The adopted budget sits at $57 million and has allocations for public safety, public works and more. One of the hot ticket items is funding equipment for the new third fire station.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Fraud investigation leads to weapon charges for Colonie woman

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Town of Colonie woman on weapons charges. According to the Sheriff's Office, Caeshara J. Cannon is accused of possessing a .22 caliber handgun that was located following the execution of a search warrant at her home back in October.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Several firearms, drugs recovered from Fulton county homes, say State Police

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Gloversville man following the execution of search warrants, resulting in multiple firearm and drug charges. Investigators say back on November 23rd, State Police, working with Gloversville Police Department and St Johnsville Village Police Department executed two search warrants.
FULTON COUNTY, NY

