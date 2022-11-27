Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men robbing and carjacking a woman on Chicago’s North Side; crew suspected in a series of similar crimes
Chicago — An armed carjacking on Chicago’s North Side was caught on video this week. Police believe the crew you’ll see in the footage is responsible for about a dozen robberies in West Ridge and other neighborhoods, a law enforcement source said. The video was recorded around...
Find out what Chicago police are giving away in exchange for your unwanted guns
Chicago police are hosting a gun turn-in event to help people safely get rid of their unwanted guns. You won't walk away empty handed either. CPD is giving away incentives for each unwanted gun turned in. The event will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. Ita Church in Edgewater.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Teen boy shot in leg in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago Lawn Wednesday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was outside in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was shot in the left leg and transported to an...
Shots fired at Chicago police overnight in McKinley Park
CHICAGO - Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Wednesday morning in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The shooting took place during the early morning hours in the 2100 block of West 32nd Street, police said. Officers did not return fire and no one was injured in...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn residents after rash of car thefts in Chicago Lawn, West Englewood
At least 10 cars have been stolen off of streets in the Chicago Lawn, Marquette Park and West Englewood neighborhoods during November, according to a CPD community alert. Around 4:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the 6100 Block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. Around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in...
WGNtv.com
Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform
CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
Man wounded outside South Side courthouse after being targeted in shooting
Gunfire erupted Wednesday outside a South Side courthouse and police station, wounding a man in the parking lot. Three men inside a car started shooting the victim with rifles allegedly.
Two Chicago Women Carjacked In Same Neighborhood 30 Minutes Apart
The suspects remain on the loose.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver carjacked, two women robbed in about 10 minutes on the North Side
Chicago — An Amazon courier was carjacked and two other people were robbed at gunpoint in about 10 minutes Wednesday afternoon in the West Ridge neighborhood, according to Chicago police reports. The Amazon worker was using his personal car to deliver packages when two masked men approached him in...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
Google searches are up for 'why is traffic so bad in Chicago today'
CHICAGO - Traffic in Chicago is apparently so bad that drivers are asking Google about it. Data for the search engine reveals that the question: "Why is traffic so bad in Chicago today" has increased 367% since August. Chicago ranks second as the worst U.S. city to drive in, just...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot trying to escape man who threatened her on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while trying to escape a domestic dispute Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was traveling in a car with a man who threatened to hurt her just before midnight in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. The...
Real Good Stuff in Chicago closing after 8 years
Chicago-based café and smoothie chain Real Good Stuff is closing its doors after eight years of operation.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
Comments / 15