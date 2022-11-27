ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot in leg in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot in Chicago Lawn Wednesday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was outside in the 2500 block of West 63rd Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was shot in the left leg and transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Man charged after allegedly pushing 28-year-old off CTA platform

CHICAGO — A man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pushing another man off a CTA platform. At around 9 p.m., police responded to the Division Blue Line, located in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee. Police said a 28-year-old man was pushed off a train platform, causing...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.

Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with murder in fatal Humboldt Park beating; says he was given fake money for drugs: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with murder after allegedly beating a man to death earlier this month in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to court documents. On Nov. 9, Michael Foley, 52, was leaving a Citgo gas station in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when Jacquail Jones, 22, approached Foley from behind and struck him on the head, causing him to collapse, court documents said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police seek information in shooting at West Pullman gathering

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to find people who went to a party early Saturday morning where two men were shot and killed.Someone started shooting into a crowd of about 30 people gathered for a birthday party near Halsted and Vermont in the West Pullman neighborhood.Along with the men who died, two others were hurt. Police hope people at the party might come forward with photos or video to help with the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
