ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Kicking off the GR8 Toy Drive with Telus International

With the help of Telus International, the GR8 Toy Drive begins tomorrow, December 2nd. Talent Acquisition Regional Director Karen Muniz is in studio to remind us to stop by their location at 2251 S. Decatur Blvd during business hours and drop off any new, unopened toys. Donations benefit the Shade Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas

Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd Forecast: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11 p.m.

New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood …. Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health services are now more accessible following the addition of a new medical center for senior citizens. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with …. Las Vegas police arrested...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip ends in car fire, road closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade. On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m. Las Vegas Metro police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Paradise Road and Winnick Avenue when the driver began to drive recklessly and at one point drove up onto a sidewalk, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening

Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
NYE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Clark County picked to learn new tech skills

Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. I-Team: Severed head murder evidence revealed. A man accused of dismembering his acquaintance was caught on...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Washington and Tenaya SWAT standoff

A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Lake Mead bone found confirmed human remain. Bone discovered at Lake...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy