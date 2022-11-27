Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Related
8newsnow.com
Kicking off the GR8 Toy Drive with Telus International
With the help of Telus International, the GR8 Toy Drive begins tomorrow, December 2nd. Talent Acquisition Regional Director Karen Muniz is in studio to remind us to stop by their location at 2251 S. Decatur Blvd during business hours and drop off any new, unopened toys. Donations benefit the Shade Tree.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
8newsnow.com
'It's been horrendous,' Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year. ‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to …. It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas,...
8newsnow.com
96-year-old recovering after hit-and-run 'handicapped' her, suspect still at large
Two weeks later, 96-year-old Narumi Lichlyter and police still do not know who hit her with their car and left her for dead. 96-year-old recovering after hit-and-run ‘handicapped’ …. Two weeks later, 96-year-old Narumi Lichlyter and police still do not know who hit her with their car and...
8newsnow.com
Tedd Forecast: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 11 p.m.
New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood …. Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health services are now more accessible following the addition of a new medical center for senior citizens. Las Vegas police arrest suspect in connection with …. Las Vegas police arrested...
8newsnow.com
Vehicle stop near Las Vegas Strip ends in car fire, road closures
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person was arrested after a vehicle stop near the Las Vegas Strip turned into a barricade. On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m. Las Vegas Metro police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Paradise Road and Winnick Avenue when the driver began to drive recklessly and at one point drove up onto a sidewalk, according to police.
8newsnow.com
Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday evening
Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the arrest of fugitive Ryan Sanders who is accused of kidnapping and attempting to kill a 74-year-old Pahrump woman early last week. Nye County fugitive taken into custody Wednesday …. Video released by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows the...
8newsnow.com
New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood focuses on senior citizen care
Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health services are now more accessible following the addition of a new medical center for senior citizens. New health center in Historic Westside neighborhood …. Las Vegas' Historic Westside area continues to grow and a number of health...
8newsnow.com
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
8newsnow.com
Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas DUI Blitz results in over a dozen arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a DUI Blitz on Saturday evening, resulting in 15 DUI arrests. In total, 199 stops were made, 71 people were cited, and 15 DUI arrests were made, including charges of possession of a firearm under the influence, Metro stated in a tweet.
8newsnow.com
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed. Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip …. A...
8newsnow.com
Clark County picked to learn new tech skills
Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. I-Team: Severed head murder evidence revealed. A man accused of dismembering his acquaintance was caught on...
Thief caught on video stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas
A grinch was caught on camera stealing holiday decorations in North Las Vegas. The thief grabbed everything they could the day before Thanksgiving and then returned over the weekend to take some more.
news3lv.com
Heavy police activity near downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a perimeter blocked off in downtown Las Vegas. On Saturday afternoon, authorities reported to the area of Main Street and Washington. Officials are still at the scene. No other information is available at this time. This is an...
8newsnow.com
Washington and Tenaya SWAT standoff
A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. A standoff with police took place Tuesday at Washington and Tenaya. Clark County students got an opportunity to learn the skills giant tech corporations are currently looking for. Lake Mead bone found confirmed human remain. Bone discovered at Lake...
Leaving Las Vegas: Backup of 13 miles on southbound I-15 to California
Leaving Las Vegas: 13-mile backup on southbound I-15
Only on 8: Family gets a holiday miracle after all of their belongings were stolen from U-Haul truck
A family who had everything they owned stolen right after moving to Las Vegas experienced what they say is a holiday miracle when it was all found on Thanksgiving day
8newsnow.com
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North …. Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman riding on a moped dead. Monthly report: Passengers at Harry Reid airport …. For the first...
Comments / 0