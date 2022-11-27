ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

WPTV

Tom Herman named next head coach of Florida Atlantic Owls

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tom Herman is trading in the Texas tumbleweeds for the South Florida sunshine. The former head coach at Texas and Houston has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic. Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last weekend after three consecutive five-win...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Attorney General Ashley Moody warns of GivingTuesday scams

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody sent out a warning to consumers Tuesday with some tips on how to avoid falling victim to online scams on GivingTuesday. If you walk through the halls of the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, you'll find hundreds of cute faces.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

3 teenagers arrested after hateful, racist messages spray-painted in Weston

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted in a Weston neighborhood in October. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Wednesday announced the arrests of three 16-year-old boys. According to investigators, the first incident occurred on Yom Kippur, when several antisemitic...
WESTON, FL

