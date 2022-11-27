Read full article on original website
Related
Top 5 Heavily Shorted Internet Stocks Set to Rebound in 2023
The technology sector, which enabled Wall Street to get rid of the coronavirus-induced short bear market and formed the new bull market, suffered a bloody blow at the start of 2022. Record-high inflation compelled the Fed to turn ultra-hawkish with tighter liquidity control and a higher interest rate regime. The blood bath in the technology sector has continued year to date.
3 Stocks Silently Outperforming Energy in 2022
MCK - Free Report) , Cardinal Health, Inc. (. CAH - Free Report) , and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the Zacks Oils and Energy sector blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three...
Buy Oracle (ORCL) Stock as Tech Stocks Rebound?
ORCL - Free Report) is a tech name worth considering, with the cloud computing firm still 22% off its highs despite a nice rally off its September lows. The Nasdaq has not been able to hold onto gains after recent rallies but as we can see from the nearby chart Oracle is still up nicely in recent months to outperform the S&P 500 and the tech index.
Markets Look to Pare Yearly Losses in December: Stocks to Watch
Markets surged on Wednesday following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a market-moving speech delivered at the Brookings Institution. Regardless of Powell’s intent, the market interpreted the speech as dovish, as he set the stage for a 50-basis point hike later this month. Price action surged in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m., which coincided the timing of Powell’s speech.
Time to Buy Nucor (NUE) Stock?
NUE - Free Report) is having a stellar year as basic materials stocks have continued to act as a hedge against inflation. Steel prices have soared this year making Nucor a beneficiary as a leading producer of structural steel and steel bars, among other steel and iron-produced components. We can...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 30th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
New Analysts Initiate Coverage: Top 5 Stocks to Buy
PRTS - Free Report) , TravelCenters of America Inc. (. CLFD - Free Report) , Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (. LADR - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Analysts don’t add a stock...
4 Toxic Stocks More So Hazardous Amid Volatile Times
The U.S. equity markets have witnessed extreme volatility this year amid the Fed’s hawkish stance, the Russia-Ukraine war and inflationary concerns. With the fourth successive 75 basis points increase early this month, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive rate hike policy to curb high inflation. Everyone is all ears for Fed Chairman Powell’s speech today at a Brookings Institution event, which would offer further insight into future interest rate hikes. Amid exacerbated supply chain issues, stubborn inflation and aggressive rate hikes, worries of an economic slowdown may induce further bouts of volatility. At this critical juncture, it’s as important to get rid of fundamentally weak toxic stocks as it is to invest in attractively valued companies possessing fundamental strength.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 6th
BP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the energy business worldwide has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.4% over the last 60 days. BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus. BP p.l.c. price-consensus-chart | BP p.l.c. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Revises FY23 View
VEEV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting an improvement of 16.5% from the year-ago EPS of 97 cents. Adjusted EPS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. GAAP EPS in the fiscal third quarter was 67 cents,...
4 Stocks to Buy on Rise in Personal Income and Spending
Inflation is still at multi-year highs but the good sign is that it has been cooling lately. As a result, there has been a slight relief, which has allowed people to spend more freely. At the same time, higher demand for goods has so far helped some major sectors from collapsing under inflationary pressures.
Bear of the Day: Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)
WHR - Free Report) . Whirlpool is one of the largest manufacturers of home appliances in the world. The company's portfolio of products can be broadly classified into laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, and other small household appliances. Let’s dive deeper into how the appliance titan stacks up...
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Await Jobs Data
The broader equity indices declined in the past few trading sessions as investors remained wary of the latest jobs data. The jobs data, slated to be released later today, is widely expected to offer cues to the Fed’s rate hike program with key insights into the labor market and data related to non-farm payrolls, hourly wages and the unemployment rate. As the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation, markets await clarity on the future rate hike program and its likely impact on the economy. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
United Rentals (URI) Adds Online Emissions Information Catalog
URI - Free Report) recently unveiled an online rental catalog to provide companies with emissions level information for all equipment. This feature will help them choose the right equipment that supports their jobsite needs and sustainability goals with more precision. The catalog makes it easy to understand the environmental impact...
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
CBOE - Free Report) : This global options exchange has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared...
Can High Income ETFs Stay Hot in 2023?
(1:00) - Why Are Investors Investing Into Income ETFs and Will The Trend Continue?. (5:50) - Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: DIVO. (11:25) - Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF: IDVO. (17:00) - Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF: NDIV. (24:15) - Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF: BATT.
Here's Why BlackLine (BL) Looks Ripe for Bottom Fishing
BL - Free Report) lately. While the stock has lost 8% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
How to Invest in Small Cap Value Stocks
(1:00) - The Strongest Asset Class: Investing In Small Cap Value Stocks. (5:40) - Good Small Cap ETFs To Help You Gain Exposure: Tracey’s Top Picks. (32:30) - Episode Roundup: IWM, IWN, SLY, SLYV, VTWV, QABA, CBSH, OZK. Welcome to Episode #308 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week,...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th
AIZ - Free Report) provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days. BGS - Free Report) is a household products and frozen foods company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.
