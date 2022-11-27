Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Patriots embarrass themselves in loss to Bills: Best memes and tweets
The Bills continued their good feelings while piling the bad vibes on the Patriots, who were roundly roasted for their Thursday Night Football performance. Yes, the Bills beat the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Josh Allen made Josh Allen plays. Stefon Diggs was a star. James Cook was literally cooking. The better team won, 24-10.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Lakers fans will fall in love with theorized Bulls trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have been in trade rumors more than any other team in the sport. Ever since the 2021-22 season ended the biggest storyline surrounding the team has been whether or not they would be able to trade Russell Westbrook. Now, over a month into the 2022-23 season,...
Two Eagles among Pro Football Focus top 25 impending 2023 free agents
13 weeks into the NFL season, here’s a lesson that many of you have probably already learned. It’s impossible to please everyone, especially when discussions turn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Birds are pro football’s only team with double-digit wins on the season. They have one loss, but if you tuned into 94 WIP-FM, you’d think they were 1-10. Their oft-criticized general manager, Howie Roseman, is enjoying a reprieve of sorts. He’s built the best team possible. Regardless of what happens the rest of the way he’s done his job, but that job is going to get tougher during the offseason.
Recent Mike Tomlin quote indicates Steelers rebuild expected to be short
Mike Tomlin hinted that though the Pittsburgh Steelers may be bad now, they don’t expect to be bad for long under Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers are not mathematically eliminated from NFL playoff contention, but it’s likely they won’t get there. At 4-7, they are not a good team, though they have looked a lot better since their bye week than they did to start the year.
NFL hot seat watch, Week 13: Who is feeling the heat?
The NFL should have way more than just two head-coaching vacancies by the end of the year. There is a chance we could see a third, maybe even a fourth, NFL team go the route of the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts by firing their head coach and going with an interim before the end of the season.
The New England Patriots have a long way to go on offense
The inconsistent New England Patriots’ offense yet again reared its ugly head on Thursday night football against the Buffalo Bills. The team has now dropped two games in a row, albeit to two playoff teams. The Thanksgiving day showdown against the Vikings offered a glimpse into what the offense could be if things were clicking.
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Pats Nation quickly becoming Pats Resig-Nation
The Patriots are technically still in the playoff hunt, but after another sound defeat at the hands of the Bills, it seems the fanbase is quickly resigning itself to the idea that this team is not on the rise, but rather stuck in the middle.
Cardinals: Free-agent Cody Bellinger hitting with Matt Holliday
The free-agent is working with Cardinals’ bench coach Matt Holliday. The hot stove is beginning to heat up for the St. Louis Cardinals, with an intriguing a bit surprising piece of news that will be worth monitoring closely over the next few weeks, as free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger has been seen working on his swing with Cardinals’ new bench coach Matt Holliday.
Former Utah football coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90
Chuck Stobart was Utah’s head coach from 1982-1984, where he guided the Utes to a 16-17-1 record.
Espinoza, Fontas, Zusi return to SKC for 2023 season
A trio of Sporting Kansas City veterans are returning for the 2023 season.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agent bench options to consider
The St. Louis Cardinals have several items on their wish list for the 2023 season, including an Albert Pujols-like replacement for the bench. When Albert Pujols returned to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, no one knew just how important he would be to the team’s season. He was able to provide backup to first base and be an effective designated hitter down the stretch. The Cardinals then had the bonus of his presence in the clubhouse and lineup.
