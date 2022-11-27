Just a reminder that the Village of Cherry Valley is a collection site for the 2022 Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign!. The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program is to collect and distribute new, unwrapped toys as Christmas gifts to those children less fortunate. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children. “Every child deserves a little Christmas!”

