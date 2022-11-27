ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia showing improvement ahead of Florida A&M clash

Terry Roberts is making a bid to become his league’s Newcomer of the Year for a second straight season. The Bradley transfer has made an immediate impact at Georgia, which could eclipse last season’s win total Friday night if it beats Florida A&M in Athens, Ga. Roberts, who...
Carr scores 19, No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Creighton 72-67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Texas had pressured Creighton’s shooters into a miserable night, only to watch a late flurry of 3-pointers start swishing. An 11-point Longhorns lead was down to three. That hardly rattled Marcus Carr and the second-ranked Longhorns, who stepped up with big late shots of their own and...
