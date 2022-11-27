Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim's body
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly Closing
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar City
Ozarks Life: Business is “hopping” in Eureka Springs
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - At East By West in Eureka Springs business is hopping. On this day, Mochi and Nacho are clocking in; they’ve never been a “hare” late. Shop owner Yume Leavell has had bunnies here for 22 years; ever since she got her first ones as gifts.
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
EXPERTS SAY: Lack of indoor humidity can lead to issues with your health and home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s that time of year again when humidity is nowhere to be found, both outside and inside your home. Experts say that could harm wooden surfaces inside your home and your personal health. “Wood might start to crack or buckle,” Trevor O’Bryan with Larson Heating...
Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
Sparta, Mo., leaders looking to transform former bank building to revitalize its downtown area
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta city leaders recently spent tens of thousands of dollars on a vacant building, hoping to revitalize its downtown area. Dozens of people attended a town hall meeting Tuesday night not just to look at the former bank building on Main street but to speak their minds about how the city spent some of the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
SPONSORED: The Place-Check out Springfield’s only locally owned toy store
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -HobbyTown is a great place to shop for the holidays. From stocking stuffers to models, you’re sure to find something your kids will enjoy.
SPONSORED: Make your donation to the Salvation Army go even further with the Pinegar Advantage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Thanks to Pinegar Chevrolet, you can turn your 20 dollar donation into 100 dollars. Plus, any donation at the Village Inn on south Glenstone will earn you a free breakfast!
Springfield City Council approves tax incentives for property owners in Grant Avenue Parkway redevelopment area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There was another significant step forward for the Grant Avenue Parkway project this week when the Springfield City Council approved tax abatements along the corridor to encourage property owners to make improvements. The Grant Avenue Parkway project was originally approved by the Springfield Planning and Zoning...
Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
City of Lockwood, Mo., tables proposal for 12% increase on electric bills
LOCKWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lockwood voted Tuesday night to table a vote on a proposed 12% hike in electric bills. The city council will on the proposal at its next meeting. The mayor, Ken Snider, says it is necessary because the town is losing $1,000 a day...
T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
