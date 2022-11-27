ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

Ozarks Life: Business is “hopping” in Eureka Springs

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - At East By West in Eureka Springs business is hopping. On this day, Mochi and Nacho are clocking in; they’ve never been a “hare” late. Shop owner Yume Leavell has had bunnies here for 22 years; ever since she got her first ones as gifts.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KYTV

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield eliminating entrance fees, pass sales for 2023

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 1, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer charge an entrance fee to access park grounds. Operational hours for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails will remain the same. In addition to the elimination of entrance fees, Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield will no longer sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime, or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Median barrier cables were in place at Springfield’s I-44 location that killed four people but failed to stop crossover crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The heartbreaking news over the holidays that a crash on Interstate 44 near Springfield killed four people on Thanksgiving night got even more sad on Monday when the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that barrier cables were present in the median where the crash happened, but did not prevent a truck from crossing into the opposite lanes and killing two more people.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Athlete of the Week: James Dowdy, Reeds Spring football

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Reeds Spring football team is going places no Reeds Spring boys team before them ever has. “I don’t know how to feel, it’s just unreal,” said junior quarterback Blandy Burrall. “[We are the} first one in history to go in our school, so it’s crazy.”
REEDS SPRING, MO
KYTV

Sparta, Mo., leaders looking to transform former bank building to revitalize its downtown area

SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - Sparta city leaders recently spent tens of thousands of dollars on a vacant building, hoping to revitalize its downtown area. Dozens of people attended a town hall meeting Tuesday night not just to look at the former bank building on Main street but to speak their minds about how the city spent some of the funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
SPARTA, MO
KYTV

Springfield’s Crosslines Holiday Assistance Program deadline nearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crosslines helps thousands of families in Springfield with their Holiday Assistance Program. Families can apply to receive food and gifts for kids, but the deadline is quickly approaching. Crosslines distributes food to those in need for the holidays, and this year, more than 2,300 people were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection. Christopher Fleming, 45, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to South Campbell and Plainview Road intersection around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say two vehicles hit Fleming as he walked across Campbell Avenue. He later died at a Springfield hospital from his injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

UTV parade to light up Springfield hospitals, bringing gifts to kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many children are battling respiratory symptoms in Springfield hospitals. This Saturday, they will get a surprise. A group called “Ride the Thin Red and Blue Line” comprises retired first responders packing up their sleighs and parading past Springfield hospitals. The gifts will go to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Bacon-wrapped Brussels Sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a perfect side dish for the holiday season. 1 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar. Wrap each sprout with a 1/2 strip of bacon. Secure with a toothpick and repeat with all other sprouts. Bake in a 350-degree oven until bacon is fully cooked and crispy. Combine Mayo and reduced balsamic. Serve Brussels sprouts warm or at room temperature.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

T-bone crash at Sarcoxie, claims life of local young man

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022 reports of a two vehicle crash at MO-37 and Blackberry Road alerted Jasper Count E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps of crash location with vehicle directions noted during crash event. On scene we learn...
SARCOXIE, MO
KYTV

Border Showdown sells out as Mizzou prepares for KU return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 8-0 start to the Dennis Gates era certainly has added to the excitement for the upcoming matchup between Missouri and No. 9 Kansas, the second between the two schools in the last two years. On Thursday, Missouri Athletics announced that the first meeting between...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Firefighters locate body in burning home in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department reports firefighters discovered a body in a burning home. Firefighters responded to the house fire Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street. They found a man dead in the basement of the home. Investigators say the identity of...
MONETT, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE

