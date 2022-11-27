ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

‘Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ In Midtown Encourage Folks To Shop Local

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zCfE_0jOfbFRz00

Thanksgiving weekend is the opening weekend of holiday pop-up shops in Midtown. Several local businesses have set up pop-up shops hoping to attract holiday shoppers.

The “Holiday Pop-Up Shops” are celebrating its 10th season.

Amy Downes with “A Date with Iris” said they’ve been attending since the very beginning.

“There's lots of great dog watching, there's families, there's music in the background, you've got hot chocolate or a beer you know it's a very great way to bring in the holidays,” Downes said.

Downes said it’s a place where family and friends can make new memories and folks can find a central location to shop locally from small businesses.

“Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever. I would say a lot of people shop on amazon and then through other online sources,” Downes said.

Cleo Nash said opening week coincides with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but she believes shopping locally should be the norm.

“When you spend a hundred dollars at a small business, $68 of that goes back to the city's economy. Whereas if you're spending it at a big box store only $48 stays within your community. These are businesses that give back financially and culturally to our city and really make Oklahoma City great,” Nash said.

A Date with Iris said local businesses build connections with their shoppers and are always looking to meet new people.

“This is a great way for people who have never been to our shop to kind of see what we do and what our style is and learn about us and come see us at our actual store,” Downes said.

“Holiday Pop-Up Shops” will be here until Dec. 18 and will feature different local businesses weekly.

For a list of local businesses participating, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

'Hub Cap' Christmas Tree Soon To Be A Unique Sight At Scissortail Park

About 100 old hub caps, countless zip ties, metal rods, and some imagination: A local artist is making Scissortail Park more festive for the holidays with a unique sculpture. Gabriel Friedman is making the Christmas tree using hub caps donated by the community. He first created a skeleton for the tree using metal rods that he bent himself and welded together. He then drilled holes into the hub caps and ran zip ties through them before tying the hub caps to the metal skeleton.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Penn Square Mall Reopened Following Commercial Fire

Oklahoma City Fire crews are investigating what sparked a fire Sunday at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City. Firefighters say they received a call about smoke coming from the food court's roof. The three-alarm commercial fire forced shoppers and workers to leave the mall during a busy day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans

Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bridge On NE Side Of Norman To Be Closed

A bridge on the northeast side of Norman will be closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to structural issues, the city's Public Works department said. In a post to normanok.gov, the city said the bridge is located between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads. City officials said detour routes will...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC

An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday. Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage. Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Denied Insurance Claim Led To Deadly Shooting In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police released more information on Tuesday about a deadly shooting inside a business on the northwest side of the city. Police confirmed a Midwest City man was enraged over a denied claim and shot a woman inside an insurance agency before Robert Arnest, 65, turned the gun on himself. Arnest died at the scene and the insurance agency employee was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot injury and remained in the intensive care unit.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy