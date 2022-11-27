‘Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ In Midtown Encourage Folks To Shop Local

Thanksgiving weekend is the opening weekend of holiday pop-up shops in Midtown. Several local businesses have set up pop-up shops hoping to attract holiday shoppers.

The “Holiday Pop-Up Shops” are celebrating its 10th season.

Amy Downes with “A Date with Iris” said they’ve been attending since the very beginning.

“There's lots of great dog watching, there's families, there's music in the background, you've got hot chocolate or a beer you know it's a very great way to bring in the holidays,” Downes said.

Downes said it’s a place where family and friends can make new memories and folks can find a central location to shop locally from small businesses.

“Supporting local businesses is more important now than ever. I would say a lot of people shop on amazon and then through other online sources,” Downes said.

Cleo Nash said opening week coincides with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but she believes shopping locally should be the norm.

“When you spend a hundred dollars at a small business, $68 of that goes back to the city's economy. Whereas if you're spending it at a big box store only $48 stays within your community. These are businesses that give back financially and culturally to our city and really make Oklahoma City great,” Nash said.

A Date with Iris said local businesses build connections with their shoppers and are always looking to meet new people.

“This is a great way for people who have never been to our shop to kind of see what we do and what our style is and learn about us and come see us at our actual store,” Downes said.

“Holiday Pop-Up Shops” will be here until Dec. 18 and will feature different local businesses weekly.

