Clemson, SC

ClutchPoints

ACC Championship Odds: Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022

The Clemson Tigers take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our ACC Championship odds series for our Clemson North Carolina prediction and pick. The North Carolina Tar Heels led 17-0 at home against Georgia Tech nearly two weeks ago. They blew that lead and did not score a point in the second half […] The post ACC Championship Odds: Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

LSU football's Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Michigan deserved no. 1 over Georgia in College Football Playoff rankings

The University of Michigan has clearly been a brilliant football team this season, rolling to a 12-0 mark as quarterback J.J. McCarthy and  the Wolverines prepare for the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. The Wolverines are 17-point favorites against the 8-4 Boilermakers, who emerged as the 1st place team in the Big Ten West […] The post 3 reasons Michigan deserved no. 1 over Georgia in College Football Playoff rankings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

