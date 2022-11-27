ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Nowata Public Schools canceled Wednesday due to no water

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Nowata Public Schools has been canceled due to lack of water at all school sites. The City of Nowata said maintenance crews are working on a water leak which may cause little to no water pressure. NPS said the high school's Pittsburg State University field trip...
NOWATA, OK

