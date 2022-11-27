Read full article on original website
KTUL
North Tulsa man pleads for traffic safety improvements from city council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A north Tulsa man is pushing for traffic safety improvements in front of the Tulsa City Council. James Johnson is on a mission. "This is a public nuisance," he said. For months he's been raising the alarm about accidents that have been happening near his...
Wagoner County authorities looking for car chase suspects
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies are searching for three people after they led authorities on a chase and crashed a vehicle Thursday. The Oak Grove Fire Department said on social media that the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of East 21st Street South and South 289th East Avenue looking for the three people who crashed their vehicle and ran off on foot following a chase.
KTUL
Body of 21-year-old man found at Tulsa recycling plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they responded to a body found at a recycling plant near 11th and Peoria Tuesday. The body of 21-year-old Juan Rolland Jr. was found among debris picked up by a recycling truck, officers said. Police do not believe this case is a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Body of a 50-Year Old Man Found by Constructions Workers in Osage County
An adult male body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County on Monday. According to Sheriff Eddie Virden, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Corey Dell Sequichie and he is not believed to be from the area. The victim’s body has been sent to the...
KTUL
University of Tulsa flips switch on over 1 million lights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa flipped the switch on a million blue and white lights at Chapman Commons Thursday night. This year’s expanded decorating took workers 1,100 hours to string lights on Chapman Commons, Dietler Commons, and Jackson Commons. TU provided cocoa and cider, free...
KTUL
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum welcomes two baby bison this fall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum has welcomed two baby bison so far this fall. In late October, the ranch welcomed baby bison Kathryn, and just Tuesday, welcomed baby bison Doc Holliday. In spring of this year, the ranch also welcomed three baby bison.
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation welcomes the Christmas season with December special events
TAHLEQUAH – Celebrate the holiday season with the Cherokee Nation during the month of December. On Friday, Dec. 2 enjoy the annual “Christmas on the Square” from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring ornament decorating, Christmas caroling, cookies and hot apple cider, photos with Santa and more. The...
Authorities looking for person who poached deer at Turkey Mountain
Authorities are looking for whoever poached a deer at Turkey Mountain, park staff announced Thursday.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo welcomes reindeer for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You won't have to go to the North Pole to see reindeer this season. The Tulsa Zoo will have reindeer for guests to meet starting December 3. The reindeer will be available to guests at no additional cost from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 17.
KTUL
Tulsa Festival Ringers offers free afternoon concerts at Tulsa Performing Arts Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Festival Ringers are ringing in the holiday season with free afternoon concerts at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. On Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. in the John H. Williams Theatre, Tulsans can enjoy a free handbell ringing show. Tickets are free and do not need to be reserved.
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
OHP: 74-year-old killed in Creek County crash
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
On this Day: Record-breaking snow storm hits Tulsa area in 2006
An arctic cold front moved through eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas starting Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006.
KTUL
NewsChannel 8 hosting Spread the Warmth blanket drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Help make this winter a little cozier for people in need. Please consider donating to NewsChannel 8’s Spread the Warmth blanket drive from December 5 through January 7. Restore Hope Ministries in Tulsa will give the blankets to families right here in our community.
KTUL
2 dead after collision with tractor-trailer on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a tractor-trailer on the Turner Turnpike in Creek County on Wednesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Tulsa woman Sarah Ready, 29, was driving an Infiniti sedan with two passengers heading eastbound when she made an unsafe...
KTUL
74-year-old Broken Arrow woman dead after crash involving semi
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 74-year-old Broken Arrow woman died after a crash involving a semi in Creek County Wednesday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on eastbound Turner Turnpike near Depew. Betty Turner, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff after...
KTUL
Nowata Public Schools canceled Wednesday due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Nowata Public Schools has been canceled due to lack of water at all school sites. The City of Nowata said maintenance crews are working on a water leak which may cause little to no water pressure. NPS said the high school's Pittsburg State University field trip...
Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri
UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1. An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. […]
