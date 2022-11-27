Goochland County hay and grain producer Wayne Pryor of Hadensville was elected Nov. 30 to a ninth two-year term as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Pryor served as Farm Bureau’s vice president from December 1998 through November 2006 and has been a member of the organization’s board of directors since 1988. He currently serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and as president and chairman of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. board of directors. Pryor has served on the Jackson, Mississippi-based company’s board for 22 years.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO