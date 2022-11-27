ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Augusta Free Press

Third-ranked Virginia rallies from 11 down at halftime, wins at Michigan, 70-68

Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Augusta Free Press

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong headed to the NCAA transfer portal

Record-setting UVA QB Brennan Armstrong is entering the transfer portal, no surprise given the troubles he had to endure under new head coach Tony Elliott in 2022. Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs and a 156.4 passer rating in 2021 under offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who left for Syracuse after head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down last December.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

SCCF blog highlights Black-owned businesses in the Shenandoah Valley

The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund celebrated the end of National Entrepreneurship Month with a thought piece on the renaissance of Black-owned businesses in the Southern Shenandoah Valley. The article was published on SCCF’s blog on Monday, Nov. 28, and was written in collaboration with The Walker Entrepreneurship Program in Lexington....
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ag commodities forum planned for Tuesday in Augusta County

The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its first Star Insights Forum at the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Star Insights Forum is a multi-commodity-focused offering in which participants will...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation re-elects key leaders to state posts

Goochland County hay and grain producer Wayne Pryor of Hadensville was elected Nov. 30 to a ninth two-year term as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Pryor served as Farm Bureau’s vice president from December 1998 through November 2006 and has been a member of the organization’s board of directors since 1988. He currently serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and as president and chairman of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. board of directors. Pryor has served on the Jackson, Mississippi-based company’s board for 22 years.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support

The City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities. This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane

One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Safety improvement project on Route 259 begins Monday

Safety-enhancement work will begin on Route 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road, in Rockingham County on Monday, December 5. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the 12-mile project runs from Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements will include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

