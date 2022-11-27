Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
Augusta Free Press
What UVA Basketball fans need to know about Florida State: Don’t fall for the 1-8 record
Florida State, picked fifth by the sports goofs at the ACC Tip-Off, is out to a ghastly 1-8 start, the one win being a nine-point win over Mercer two weeks ago. The losses aren’t necessarily a murderer’s row – Stetson, Central Florida, Troy, Florida, Siena, Stanford, Nebraska, Purdue.
Augusta Free Press
Third-ranked Virginia rallies from 11 down at halftime, wins at Michigan, 70-68
Michigan had 45 at halftime, and an 11-point lead, and had made seven of its 13 shots from three-point range. You don’t replicate that against Virginia for 40 minutes. The third-ranked Cavaliers held Michigan to 23 points in the second half, put five guys in double figures, and in the process did just enough to win an instant classic in Ann Arbor, 70-68, on Tuesday in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong headed to the NCAA transfer portal
Record-setting UVA QB Brennan Armstrong is entering the transfer portal, no surprise given the troubles he had to endure under new head coach Tony Elliott in 2022. Armstrong passed for 4,449 yards, 31 TDs, 10 INTs and a 156.4 passer rating in 2021 under offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who left for Syracuse after head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped down last December.
Augusta Free Press
SCCF blog highlights Black-owned businesses in the Shenandoah Valley
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund celebrated the end of National Entrepreneurship Month with a thought piece on the renaissance of Black-owned businesses in the Southern Shenandoah Valley. The article was published on SCCF’s blog on Monday, Nov. 28, and was written in collaboration with The Walker Entrepreneurship Program in Lexington....
Augusta Free Press
Ag commodities forum planned for Tuesday in Augusta County
The Farm Credit Knowledge Center will host its first Star Insights Forum at the Plecker Center at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Star Insights Forum is a multi-commodity-focused offering in which participants will...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market
Kick off the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 3 in downtown Waynesboro. The event features a Holiday Market featuring local artisans, food and other activities. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The market will be set up off Main Street in the alley leading to Lumos Plaza. Crystal...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation re-elects key leaders to state posts
Goochland County hay and grain producer Wayne Pryor of Hadensville was elected Nov. 30 to a ninth two-year term as president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. Pryor served as Farm Bureau’s vice president from December 1998 through November 2006 and has been a member of the organization’s board of directors since 1988. He currently serves on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation and as president and chairman of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co. board of directors. Pryor has served on the Jackson, Mississippi-based company’s board for 22 years.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Applications being accepted for housing operations and program support
The City of Charlottesville has opened the application for funding interest for Housing Operations & Program Support, or HOPS, which was formerly included in the vibrant communities fund applications for housing-related activities. This competitive application process is open to not-for-profit organizations that engage in affordable housing related activities that may...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Kenny Chesney to kick off 2023 ‘I Go Back’ tour at JPJ
Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” 2023 tour will make a stop in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on March 23. The concert will also feature special guest Kelsea Ballerini. When Kenny Chesney wrapped his 2022 “Here And Now” tour, the East Tennessee songwriter/superstar knew he wanted...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Johnson City, Tenn., shooting arrested in Albemarle County
A man wanted in a Johnson City, Tenn., attempted murder was arrested in Albemarle County on Tuesday. According to Albemarle County Police, Micah Kristian Turner was detained during the execution of a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forrest Court. Turner is wanted for his alleged involvement in...
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Tom Wopat is best known for his role as “Luke” on the hit series “The Dukes of Hazzard.” However, he is also a celebrated singer-songwriter who was nominated for a Tony award for his performance on Broadway. Wopat will perform a free Christmas show at Cooter’s...
Augusta Free Press
Prince Edward County: Traffic on Route 15 impacted by upcoming bridge project
A section of Route 15 in Prince Edward County will be impacted by work on a bridge that crosses over the Norfolk Southern Railway. The work zone is just south of Route 671 (County Line Road). Beginning Dec. 12, crews will conduct repairs to the bridge. While traffic will still...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County. Bradley O’Brian Reid, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene of the 11 p.m. accident, according to VSP. The accident occurred as a 2020...
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville’s annual Grand Illumination and holiday concert Friday night
The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union present Charlottesville’s 25th annual Grand Illumination with holiday concert sponsored by Ting, this Friday, Dec. 2 from 5-8 p.m. This community tree-lighting event features music, food, games, prizes, special guests and plenty of holiday fun for all ages. Admission is...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Safety improvement project on Route 259 begins Monday
Safety-enhancement work will begin on Route 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road, in Rockingham County on Monday, December 5. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the 12-mile project runs from Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements will include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail, new pavement markings and rumble strips.
Comments / 0