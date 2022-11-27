Wichita nonprofit looking for cold weather clothing donations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As cold weather moves in to Wichita and the surrounding areas, a local nonprofit is asking for donations to keep families in need warm this winter.

Operation Holiday is in desperate need of childrens coats this holiday season. At last check, applications for children were up more than 58% compared to this time last year.

HumanKind Ministries expects to serve over 10,000 kids this year, and the group wants to provide a coat to each one.

“That is our goal,” Greer Cowley with HumanKind Ministries said. “With everything that we have available, not all kiddos are lucky as I am right now to be in my warm winter coat. A lot of kids don’t have that option.”

Operation Holiday also has an Amazon wish list. For more information, you can visit HumanKind’s website by clicking here.

