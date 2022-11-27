Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
Local Nonprofit Announces MNPS "Teacherpreneur" CohortAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual SingleVince MartellacciNashville, TN
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, TennesseeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
atozsports.com
atozsports.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
HometownLife.com
tigerdroppings.com
Pearl-Cohn Looks to Win First Football State Championship in 25 Years
Pearl-Cohn (12-2) is taking on Anderson County (14-0) this weekend to declare a winner of the 4A BlueCross Bowl. The Firebirds won 4A Region 5 and have cruised through the playoffs to this point. Last week they beat Haywood (13-1) who scored over 60 points two times in this year’s playoffs giving them their first loss of the season. Pearl-Cohn was able to match their offensive output and win the game 53-47.
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony
NASCAR Champions week is here and the 2022 NASCAR Awards are just around the corner. The show will not be... The post How To Watch the 2022 NASCAR Champions Week Awards Ceremony appeared first on Outsider.
Tennessee Tribune
State Legislators Disrespect TSU Officials
The calendar may say it’s 2022, but in the minds of some Tennessee Republican legislators it might as well be 1852 or 1962 in terms of how little regard they have for Black institutions and officials. A few days ago the state legislature held what amounted to the ugliest...
Two Tennessee fugitives arrested in Alabama after car chase
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Two fugitives accused of stealing an SUV in Tennessee were arrested after an early morning car chase in Dothan, per the DPD. According to Sergeant Mullis, Dothan Police were informed of a Be-On-The-Look-Out (BOLO) alert put out by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee about two suspects accused of stealing a […]
Murfreesboro's VA Golf course to close permanently New Year's Eve
The flag pins at the Murfreesboro VA Golf course will be pulled for the final time on New Year's Eve.
wpln.org
What an elusive island on the Cumberland tells us about Nashville’s first big business — buying and selling enslaved people
In the Cumberland River, near Old Hickory, there’s an elusive island. Hill’s Island is 20 acres of uncharted land, filled with a pawpaw grove, dotted with tall red maples and hackberries, and inhabited by the occasional deer or raccoon. You wouldn’t know by looking at it today, but...
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
wgnsradio.com
Dead Woman Found In Trunk of a Michigan Car IS the missing Murfreesboro Woman
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found deceased in the trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday (11/27/2022) following a police chase, crash, and officer involved shooting is that of missing Murfreesboro woman Eleni Kassa. 31-Year-old Kassa was reported missing in Murfreesboro by family members on Nov....
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Restaurants Near Vanderbilt In Nashville
Vanderbilt University in Nashville, attracts a lot of students, both national and international. Naturally, they would want to find places to eat around or near their university. There are several options in Nashville where you can find not only good food but also a good ambiance and reasonable prices. Table...
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Memphis murder suspect surrenders to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A murder suspect surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Tuesday following a shooting that left one person dead and three injured in Memphis. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 18-year-old Joseph Henry Keohavong of Murfreesboro was wanted for first-degree murder, and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police responded to […]
