Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t leave any doubt to officials Wednesday night in Vanderbilt’s loss to VCU. Officials called a technical foul on Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins, a call that Stackhouse obviously was not a fan of. He let the officials have it, mouthing several expletives before having to be restrained. Obviously, he was later ejected.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO