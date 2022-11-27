ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Jerry Stackhouse earns every bit of emphatic ejection against VCU

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse didn’t leave any doubt to officials Wednesday night in Vanderbilt’s loss to VCU. Officials called a technical foul on Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins, a call that Stackhouse obviously was not a fan of. He let the officials have it, mouthing several expletives before having to be restrained. Obviously, he was later ejected.
