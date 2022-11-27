Hadley Police rescue stranded canoer

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hadley Police Department rescued a canoer Saturday when the operator failed to make contact with friends and family.

According to the department the car of the operator was found in the parking lot of the boat launch at Lake Warner, but there was no sign of the operator. Hadley Police called for assistance from the Massachusetts Air Wing and police dog units, as well as area fire departments.

When the operator’s phone was pinged he was located in a marshy inlet. He was rescued by boat and taken to the hospital. Rescuers said they stayed in contact with them man until rescue boats could reach him. South Hadley, Northampton Fire, and UMass Police assisted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.