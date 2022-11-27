Read full article on original website
Dennis Koch
4d ago
Congratulations Gladwin on your outstanding performance this year! While we maybe rivals on the field will always have your back as neighbors!! We shall see you again next year on the field! Clare 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply
2
Related
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Macey Fegan takes down scoring record on opening night
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Nov. 30, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: STANDISH-STERLING 69, MIO 16. One game into the...
MLive.com
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
MLive.com
Introducing the 2022 MLive Bay City Football Dream Team: Defense
BAY CITY, MI -- Recognizing the top high school football performers from the 23-team coverage area of MLive Bay City and The Bay City Times with our 25th annual Dream Team. Area coaches were asked for nominations and input and selections were made by the MLive sports staff. Here is a look at the 2022 honor squad for defense. Be sure to check out the Dream Team offense.
MLive.com
8 things to know about Saturday’s Grand Valley vs. Ferris quarterfinal
First place in the GLIAC was on the line when the Grand Valley and Ferris State football teams clashed in October. A trip to the NCAA Division II national semifinals will be on the line when the two powerhouses square off this weekend in the rematch. The Lakers will host...
See 2022 MLive Saginaw Football Dream Team defense, Player of the Year
When Gabe Blanchard joined the Freeland Falcons football team, he wore No. 8. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Saginaw-area girls basketball highlights: Swan Valley opens season with win over Saginaw High
Kelly Miller didn’t waste much time putting her stamp on the Swan Valley program. The former Delta College women’s basketball coach led the Vikings to a 57-41 win over Saginaw High in the season-opener for both teams Tuesday.
abc12.com
Northwood University receives gift of $2 million worth of classic cars
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Northwood University received a nontraditional gift from a Mount Pleasant couple. Entrepreneurs and avid car collectors Michael and Dianne Morey, who started Bandit Industries nearly 40 years ago, are giving the college 35 vehicles from their extensive collection. The gift is valued at more than $2 million.
Mount Pleasant Family Donates 35 Classic Cars to Northwood University
Northwood University is getting some renovations after a unique donation from a local family. Morey family of Mount Pleasant is donating 35 classic cars to the college, 34 of which will be auctioned off early next year. The one car that won’t be auctioned off, a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, will be displayed on campus.
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
fox2detroit.com
35 classic cars going up for auction to benefit Michigan university
MIDLAND, Mich. (FOX) - Thirty-five classic cars are headed to auction to benefit Northwood University. Michael and Dianne Morey, from Mt. Pleasant, pledged to donate more than $2 million worth of classic rides to the Midland school. From a 1932 Ford Hi-Boy Convertible to a 1969 Plymouth Hemi GTX to...
Michigan couple donating $2 million classic car collection to benefit local university
Michael and Dianne Morey of Mount Pleasant have pledged to donate 35 classic cars from their automotive collection to Northwood University and the Northwood idea.
Bay City Western to celebrate opening of renovated gym and auditorium
AUBURN, MI-- Bay City Public Schools will be hosting an open house event at Bay City Western, 500 W. Midland Road, to celebrate the renovation of its gym and auditorium. The open house and ribbon cutting will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, December 8. Bay City Public Schools Superintendent...
WNEM
Gas price disparities in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Motorists looking to fuel up can do so for $3 a gallon in Saginaw County’s Bridgeport Township. It’s been reported that gas prices are about 60 cents to 90 cents higher in other parts of mid-Michigan. TV5 spoke with motorists on both ends of the spectrum.
Midland police officer injured in crash arraigned on super drunk charge
MIDLAND, MI — A Midland police officer has been arraigned on charges that he crashed his personal vehicle while being super drunk. Jason J. Gatrell, 46, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, appeared before Midland County District Magistrate Gerald Ladwig for arraignment on single counts of operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.17 or higher, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and possessing a firearm while under the influence.
WNEM
David Custer live in Bay City for Biden's visit
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.
18-year-old Ferris State student hospitalized after rollover crash
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash Sunday afternoon that left an 18-year-old hospitalized. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in Colfax Township, where investigators say the driver rolled his car on 16 Mile near Mudd Lake Road when attempting to avoid a deer crossing the road.
Take a look back at Bay City’s River of Lights displays, some of which shine again
BAY CITY, MI - Whimsical displays made out of bright and colorful lights used to decorate Bay City’s waterfront in years past. The city’s River of Lights, also called the City of Lights, was a drive-through holiday lights tour that used to bring Christmas joy to town. Back...
Sheriff issues warning after mid-Michigan teen rolls car trying to avoid deer
Police are reminding drivers not to swerve to avoid animals on the road after a teenager rolled his car in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon. An 18-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and ended up flipping his vehicle.
‘All it takes is one day for someone to break,’ says grieving woman at sentencing for Michigan mass murderer
HARRISON, MI — A year after Judy M. Boyer went on a one-day killing spree in Clare County, her victims’ loved ones gathered in a courtroom to share the trauma and devastation they’ve endured. “She took four lives and she gets to live the rest of her...
Robbie D’s celebrating grand opening Dec. 9 in Old Town Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s is opening soon in Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building. Robbie D’s began as a food truck best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls. Owner Robert Delgado is looking forward to growing his business by opening his first brick-and-mortar location on Friday, Dec. 9.
Comments / 4