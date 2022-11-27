Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Man accidentally shoots 3-year-old in West Side home while attempting to holster gun: police
CHICAGO - A man accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side Thursday night while attempting to holster the weapon. At about 8:24 p.m., the man and child were in a home in the 100 block of North Latrobe when the man attempted to holster a gun and struck the boy in the shin.
School mourns loss of employee shot dead on South Side
Chicago police continue looking for whoever shot and killed a teaching assistant on Monday, as he was driving on the city’s South Side. Meanwhile, the school where he worked is mourning his loss.
Deadly shooting leads to multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side
No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while fleeing attempted robbery on Chicago's Southeast Side: police
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood. Around 12:56 p.m., police say the male victim met with the unknown offender in the 9200 block of South Cregier Avenue before the suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings.
fox32chicago.com
2 people shot within 1 hour in South Austin neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Two people were shot within an hour of each other in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard when a man approached him and fired a gun multiple times.
CPS teacher fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A Chicago Public School teacher was shot and killed while driving on the city’s South Side Monday evening. Quentine Carradine, 49, was traveling in a car westbound near the 400 block of East 87th Street around 4:07 p.m. when he was shot in the head by an unknown individual. He was transported to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Neighbors at a loss after 5 found dead in Buffalo Grove home, including 2 kids: ‘Such sweet girls'
CHICAGO - The neighbor had worried about what was going on inside the sprawling, modern home in Buffalo Grove. The couple was getting a divorce, and the neighbor had recently seen police cars at the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace. She finally got the courage to ask the mother of two young children who lived there if everything was okay.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in Douglas drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the South Side Wednesday night. Police say a 20-year-old man was in the 3400 block of South King Drive in Douglas around 9:26 p.m. when someone in a black SUV shot at him and fled. The...
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin man attacks elderly couple in suburban Crete home: deputies
CRETE, Ill. - Three people were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night after two of them were discovered "bleeding profusely" at a home in south suburban Crete. Around 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Crete for a report of a shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man faces murder charges for fatal Chicago Lawn shooting
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man is facing charges for a fatal shooting that happened in Chicago Lawn this summer. Police say Willie Humphrey, of Chicago, was identified as the offender who fatally shot a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of Kedzie Avenue on July 3. Humphrey was arrested Tuesday...
CPD: 2 women carjacked within 30 minutes of each other on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Two women were carjacked at gunpoint within 30 minutes of each other Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. At around 8:10 a.m., police said a 43-year-old woman was in her parked vehicle when three unknown male suspects exited a red SUV, possibly a Jeep. A gun was...
Buffalo Grove murders: 2 children among 5 found dead in domestic-related incident
A large-scale police investigation is underway in Buffalo Grove after five people were found dead, police say
fox32chicago.com
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified. Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting. Mickens was transported to an area...
fox32chicago.com
Louisiana man extradited to Chicago, charged with murder in Englewood shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was extradited from Louisiana to Chicago to face charges in a fatal shooting that happened this spring in Englewood. Marnell Briggs was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a 20-year-old man on March 7 in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street. Authorities found Briggs...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot while driving in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A driver was struck by gunfire Tuesday night in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. The 38-year-old man was driving around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Division Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was struck once in the ankle and was transported to...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
fox32chicago.com
New disturbing details emerge after family found dead in Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove police have identified the five people found dead in a home in the north suburb on Wednesday. They also revealed how they died.
