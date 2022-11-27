Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
CR’s lone sophomore emerges as key team leader
By Ray Hamill — The Corsairs didn’t have a lot of experience coming into this season with just one sophomore on an opening day roster of 71 players. That one sophomore, however, has played a pivotal role in leading this year’s team to a first bowl game in 13 years.
humboldtsports.com
Our end-of-season soccer awards go to …
By Ray Hamill — It was another highly entertaining and exciting high school soccer season here on the North Coast with plenty of success for the local teams. Three league champions were crowned, two North Coast Section championships secured, and we even had one undefeated campaign. In boys action,...
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Panthers, Tigers go to 2-0 in tournament play
By Ray Hamill — The Arcata Tigers and McKinleyville Panthers both improved to 2-0 at the Arcata tournament on Thursday and will play each other on Friday. The Panthers beat Fortuna 66-43 on Thursday, one day after getting the better of Hoopa 67-51 and they are now 2-0 on the season.
humboldtsports.com
Four local teams to play at McKinleyville tournament
By Ray Hamill — McKinleyville head coach Cindy Semore Clancy is expecting to see some quality teams at this week’s annual Panthers boys basketball tournament, which tips off on Thursday afternoon. The eight-team bracket will feature four local teams, along with four from out-of-the-area, and will run through...
humboldtsports.com
Tigers fall to hot-shooting Cardinals at Mack tournament
By Ray Hamill — The Arcata Tigers got an early-season lesson from a hot-shooting Cardinal Newman team on Thursday afternoon, as they lost their opening game at the McKinleyville boys basketball tournament. Playing their third game of the new season, the Cardinals looked to be in mid-season form and...
humboldtsports.com
Ferndale girls impress in season-opening loss at Del Norte
The Ferndale Wildcats dropped their season opener at Del Norte on Tuesday night, but head coach Terra Albee was more than happy with a lot of what she saw from her players. The Cats trailed for much of the game, but rallied in the fourth quarter to make for a competitive finish, with the Warriors holding on late for a 41-36 win.
Fortuna, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fortuna. The South Fork High School basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00. The South Fork High School basketball team will have a game with Fortuna High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
humboldtsports.com
Local football fans get a rare opportunity this Saturday
Community excitement is building as College of the Redwoods gets set to host a bowl game for the first time in 27 years on Saturday. The Corsairs will play Monterey Peninsula in the Grizzly Bowl at the Redwood Bowl, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Tickets for the big game...
kymkemp.com
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Patino's and Humboldt Bay Burgers
The quesabirria taco has Mexican food enthusiasts happily in its grip, all of us grinning orange oil-slicked smiles now that the Tijuana specialty has made it this far north. But while dunking your way through an order of the crispy, gooey, beef tacos with a side of deep red consommé goes by all too quickly, the journey from pot to plate is a long one.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Donna Jean Mortimer
Donna Jean Mortimer, wife, mother and sister, passed away on November 3, 2022 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka. She was 64. She is survived by her husband, Tim Mortimer, her brother Buzzy, sister Becky, brother Allen, her favorite niece Heather and many more nieces and nephews, and friends.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
kymkemp.com
4 New Hospitalizations, 146 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today four new hospitalizations, a resident in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No new deaths were reported. An additional 114 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 32 new probable cases for...
kymkemp.com
Significant Rain and Snow Predicted for Trinity and Shasta Counties Between Now and Sunday
Information from Caltrans District 2 for those traveling east and for those traveling on Hwy 5:. REDDING – The National Weather Service is forecasting significant rain and snow for the Northern California area starting late Wednesday and lasting through Sunday. Snow levels are currently forecasted to drop to 1,000-2,500 feet locally over the weekend. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to and during breaks in travel. Travelers are also reminded to slow down and drive carefully during inclement weather and allot extra time for delays, slow travel, and possible highway impacts.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Holly Niclai Theuerkauf, 1963-2022
Holly (Niclai) Theuerkauf, 58, of Eureka, passed peacefully away on Friday, November 18th, 2022. She was surrounded by family and the compassionate and expert care from the team at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House when she passed. Holly Niclai was born on Christmas Day, 1963. She was a joyous gift...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Elder Abuse Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Mad River Near McKinleyville Transient Encampment
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 30, 2022, at about 8:13 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area located a transient encampment along the Mad River, near Mill Creek. While conducting a patrol check of the encampment, deputies observed 38-year-old Rob Oneil Harvey, who was wanted as the suspect of an elder abuse investigation last month in McKinleyville. Upon seeing deputies, Harvey attempted to flee by wading into the river, but was quickly apprehended.
krcrtv.com
Eureka family displaced by fire, loses 3 dogs
EUREKA, Calif. — Today Humboldt Bay Fire provided updates on a fire that broke out yesterday and displaced a Eureka family. In it's update on Facebook, HBF said that the residents were uninjured, but the family's three dogs, trapped inside the home, tragically died of smoke inhalation. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
150 Humboldt County Residents Will Get $1,000 a Month Through Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program
A hundred and fifty Humboldt County residents will soon receive monthly payments of $1,000 cash for a year and a half, no strings attached, as part of a state-funded guaranteed basic income pilot program, the first of its kind in California. Last Monday, the California Department of Social Services announced...
