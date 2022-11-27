ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Times

Could a headstand lead team USA to a World Cup victory? We tried it out.

Every day, the inboxes of reporters (like me) fill up with news releases about products, trends and events. Publicists pitch ideas about topics like pumpkin probiotics for dogs, a revolutionary sliding door, and contemporary dance workshops in Israel. Typically, reporters ignore the requests. They switch into autopilot, filter and delete.
The Independent

Qataris mock Germany over World Cup exit following LGBT+ row

Germany’s exit from the World Cup – the biggest surprise of the tournament so far – has been greeted with lashings of schadenfreude in Qatar, the host nation that had clashed with the Germans for speaking out in favour of LGBT+ rights.Germany had protested about workers’ rights in the Gulf state prior to the tournament and during their first game posed with their hands over their mouths to highlight censorship after Fifa had stopped teams from wearing rainbow armbands.Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the decision to protest by the four-time world champions prompted fury in Doha.Local flagship...

