Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
hartfordschools.org
Holiday Toy Giveaway for Hartford Residents at City Hall
Announcing the 2022 Holiday Toy Giveaway, Saturday, December 17, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Hartford City Hall, located at 550 Main Street. REGISTRATION TAKES PLACE AT UCONN HARTFORD AT 10 PROSPECT STREET, HARTFORD CT (behind City Hall) beginning at 10:00 AM. First come, first served. Children must be...
NBC Connecticut
Southbury Is the Latest Community Targeted With Supremacist Literature
Southbury is now the eighth Connecticut town this year to become the target of white supremacist literature. Residents on one street found the booklets in their driveways two weeks ago, and they’re asking for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s something that you would never really think would...
New Cat Café In Old Saybrook Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests. All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to council program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
Blaze breaks out in New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in a restaurant on Thursday morning. The flames erupted at a restaurant building on Winchester Avenue and were first reported around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire broke out on the first floor of the restaurant and was confined […]
zip06.com
Riccitellis Celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary
Carmine (Chick) and Marie Riccitelli of East Haven celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept.7, 1957 at St. Lawrence Church in West Haven. They recently renewed their wedding vows and had their marriage blessed at St. Therese Church in Branford by Rev. Msgr. David Walker in front of family and friends. A luncheon celebration followed hosted by their children Carmine Riccitelli, Jr. (Patricia), Linda Houde (Ron), and Craig Riccitelli. Carmine, an army veteran who served in the Korean Conflict, is retired from Metro North Commuter Railroad.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
Eyewitness News
White deer spotted in Willington
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Spotting a white-tailed deer may be common this time of year. What’s not, though, is seeing an all white one. Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a few photos and recorded some video of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington backyard:. According to...
New Haven Independent
Ansonia GOP Calls For Kara Rochelle's Resignation, Valley Democrats Show Support
ANSONIA/DERBY — The chairman of the Ansonia Town Republican Committee called on state Rep. Kara Rochelle to resign after court testimony reported Tuesday by The CT Mirror alleged that Rochelle was intimately linked to corrupt politico Michael DiMassa, the person who arranged for her to be paid $5,000 as a consultant to the City of West Haven.
3 shot on West Main Street in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three men were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities. Officers identified the victims as a 43-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 26-year-old, all from Waterbury. Their names have not yet been released. Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at […]
hk-now.com
Free Fares Extended on 9 Town Transit to March 31, 2023
(November 30, 2022) — The Connecticut Legislature, Connecticut DOT and Governor Lamont have announced new funding to extend the free fare program through March 31, 2023. This includes all 9 Town Transit and Middletown Area Transit routes, XtraMile, ADA paratransit and Dial-A-Ride services. This will delay any implementation of...
Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?
Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue. Carsen Bower...
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
NBC Connecticut
9 People Displaced After Multi-Family Home Fire in Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials said three families have been displaced after a fire tore through their home Thursday evening. Authorities said they received several calls reporting a structure fire on Seaview Avenue. Responding firefighters were met with fire on all three floors of the multi-family home. Everyone inside was able to make...
