Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO