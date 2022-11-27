Read full article on original website
High school roundup: 4th-quarter run lifts Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball over Ithaca (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Section IV’s Ithaca battled for a majority of their non-league contest Thursday evening. In the end, the Northstars used a strong fourth quarter to take care of the Little Red by a score of 65-55.
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
Section III girls wrestlers making history this winter
Cicero, N.Y. — In September, it was announced that Section III would begin participating in girls wrestling. Section III’s Camden, Fulton, General Brown, Holland Patent and Homer are five of the schools throughout the state to compete in girls wrestling for the first time this year.
Section III bowling coaches poll: Who is your most clutch bowler?
Cicero, N.Y. — One of the most important traits of a great bowler is being able to keep their cool when the pressure is at its highest. Section III is loaded with boys and girls bowlers who definitely have the clutch gene. >> Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team...
Axe: 7 stats that show what Syracuse football did right in 2022 and must improve in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 season is not over for the Syracuse University football team. On Sunday night, the Orange will learn which bowl game it will be sent to and which opponent it will face for a shot to finish with an 8-5 record.
Syracuse basketball’s cold November reign: Record losses, fewest points (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I had several questions answered and ready to go for this week’s Mailbox, but then Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois on Tuesday night. Following the Orange’s lackluster performance in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, I received several questions that I thought deserved immediate attention.
After 3-straight losses, Syracuse basketball gets grizzled Notre Dame and JJ Starling (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse has lost its last three games and things won’t get any easier for the Orange as it faces Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. The Orange is 3-4 for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 47-year coaching tenure after back-to-back-to-back losses to St. John’s, Bryant and Illinois.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
High school roundup: Westhill downs Syracuse Academy of Science in boys basketball
Shawn Mayes’ 32 points anchored Westhill in a 75-54 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
Orange Weekly: 2022 Syracuse football review, can SU hoops get back on track? (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team is gearing up for its bowl game while the SU men’s basketball team is trying to save its season from going off the rails. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed those two big issues and more on a new episode of “Orange Weekly”...
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse 2023 schedule: Orange hosting 3 of 4 NCAA semifinalists
Syracuse, N.Y. — Kayla Treanor is going right into the fire in her second season as head coach of the Syracuse University women’s lacrosse team. Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the JMA Wireless Dome against Northwestern in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament quarterfinals. Syracuse lost to Northwestern 15-4. The Wildcats went on to the Final Four.
New corridor linking Syracuse and Montreal could power industry of helicopter-like drones
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A consortium of international organizations has agreed to work together to create an air corridor for helicopter-sized drones to carry cargo -- and someday people -- between Syracuse and Montreal. The consortium said this week it has signed a memorandum of understanding to establish an “advanced air...
Join us for a live Q&A with John Wildhack on Friday: Syracuse AD answers questions on state of its sports programs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletics director John Wildhack will join syracuse.com columnist Brent Axe for a live conversation at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Axe and Wildhack will discuss a wide variety of topics involving Syracuse University football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and much more.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is on the road for its first Atlantic Coast Conference matchup of the new season, where they’ll take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Joyce Center in Indiana on Saturday, December 3 (12/3/2022). The game will air nationwide on ESPN2 at...
Draft NY Assembly maps kick out 3 Central New York members from their districts
A draft plan released today by an independent commission would force three state Assembly members from Central New York to run in newly configured legislative districts where they don’t live. The New York Independent Redistricting Commission voted today to approve the bipartisan plan, but it’s far from final.
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Downed tree closes NY State Route 174 in Onondaga County, road closed for 2 hours
Camillus, N.Y. - A tree collapsed onto N.Y. State Route 174 Wednesday, causing all lanes to close for the next two hours, according to a state reporting system. The tree collapsed onto the road around 1:25 p.m., closing a portion of the highway between Forward Road and Elm Street in Camillus.
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
