whopam.com
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Wednesday evening fatal crash in Calloway County
MURRAY — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that killed a Hopkins County man Wednesday evening. According to a Thursday release, 57-year-old Timothy Traylor of Madisonville was killed in a two-vehicle accident on KY-121 N. Troopers say the initial investigation determined a 29-year-old Calvert City man...
whvoradio.com
Herndon Woman Injured In Lafayette Road Crash
A Herndon woman was injured in a wreck on Lafayette Road near the intersection of Taylor Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jessica Cibene was northbound when her SUV crossed the center line and struck a truck driven by Timothy Mahon of Colorado that was southbound.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Taking Applications for Floor Deputies
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for floor deputies in Corrections. Must be 18, pass a physical, psychological, and background check. Starting pay is $18.00, no$19.00 at 3 months with top out in 6 months at $19.98. Benefits include paid insurance on the employee, sick and vacation days along with TN Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS).
whopam.com
Emergency repairs underway on West Fork Red River Bridge on I-24 in Christian Co.
The West Fork Red River Bridge on I-24 in Christian County is in need of emergency repairs, so lane restrictions are now in place in that area. According to a news release, crews discovered concrete that came loose from the bridge Thursday morning that required immediate attention. The eastbound lane restriction of I-24 will be closed starting Thursday and will continue through the weekend.
1 Person Injured In A Single Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened In front of Wendy's at 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 5:34 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff Indicted On Misdemeanor Charges
A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury. Acree was indicted...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee. The 15-year-old...
whvoradio.com
Honeysuckle Drive Home Hit In Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times. The shooter allegedly walked up to the home and fired the shots.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured When Car Hits Pembroke Road Building
A woman and two juveniles were injured when their SUV struck a building on Pembroke Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was traveling towards Pembroke when the driver had some kind of medical issue causing her vehicle to run off the road and hit two mailboxes before striking a building.
whopam.com
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Russellville
A man sought for on a murder charge out of Ohio was arrested Sunday night in Logan County. A news release says Logan County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Russellville Police Department were dispatched to be on the lookout for 29-year old Cornelius Brogan of Dayton, Ohio, who was wanted for murder in Ohio.
whopam.com
Ground broken for future spec building in Trigg County
Ground was broken Wednesday morning on International Drive in Trigg County, as they prepare for construction of a new speculative building there. The 100,000 square foot facility that will one day call that industrial park home is designed to be move-in ready for potential industries, similar to the one built in Christian County that recently became home to Elevate Windows and Doors, LLC. Emily Jones with the Tennessee Valley Authority says this investment shows that Trigg County is committed to a successful future.
“CLOSED for business”; Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West 2nd Street.
whopam.com
Pedestrian severely injured in Clarksville accident
A pedestrian was flown to a Nashville hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near the Fort Campbell Boulevard Wendy’s on the northbound side, according to Clarksville police, who say the pedestrian was taken by helicopter to a hospital where their condition was unknown.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Stolen Weapon
A Clarksville man was additionally charged with receiving stolen property during his arrest at Woodland Heights on Greenville Road Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Quinten Bussell was found in a vehicle at Woodland Heights and had an active warrant out of Tennessee. During the arrest, a gun that had been reported stolen was located underneath his seat.
MNPD helicopter follows ex-con through two counties, helps ground units make arrest
An ex-convict is back behind bars thanks, in large part, to the coordination between ground units in Cheatham County and the Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter that was surveilling the suspect across two counties.
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
