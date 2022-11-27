Did you know holiday light displays can affect the environment? Here’s how Summit County can help with that.

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Parts of Summit County are under an avalanche watch through Saturday, Dec. 3
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche watch for The Frying Pan Wilderness through Summit County to Berthoud Pass. The warning went into effect at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will expire at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. On Thursday, The Frying Pan Wilderness was...
Summit Daily News
Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Summit County
It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
Summit Daily News
Summit County’s 2021 real estate ‘anomaly’ skews numbers
As the end of the year approaches, Summit County real estate reports are showing accumulated data that reveals trends from the 2022 market. From increased interest rates to high housing demand, Summit County real estate has had an interesting year. “That flight out of cities and to more rural areas,...
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Power returns to Summit County following widespread outages Thursday morning
1:10 p.m.: All power has been restored in Summit County, according to Nathan Steele, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy for the Summit County region. He said the cause of the power outage is still unknown at this time. The investigation continues. 12:33 p.m.: According to Xcel Energy’s electric outage map,...
Summit Daily News
Calling all Summit County restaurants and caterers: Tell the Summit Daily News your plans for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to be included in our holiday dining guide
The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so we want to hear from local restaurants and caterers. This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan ourt what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to-go, for dine-in service, or both — and how to place an order for catered meals.
Summit Daily News
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Turning white in winter
Summit County looks great in its new coating of fresh white snow! In winter we can enjoy snowflakes falling, skis sliding and mountains gleaming bright white, contrasting with our beautiful blue skies. While we are watching the snow falling, some of our year-round residents are changing colors to match the white: ptarmigan, snowshoe hares and two species of weasel. This strategy helps the predators to blend into the snow and sneak up on their prey, and for the herbivores to hide from their predators.
Summit Daily News
Winter weather on Tuesday morning causes Dillon Dam, U.S. Highway 6, I-70 road closures
8:44 a.m., Nov. 30: As of 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Dillon Dam has been reopened. U.S. Highway 6 is also open, as is Interstate 70. 3:02 p.m.: I-70 eastbound lanes at Exit 205 are closed due to safety concerns. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 6 between mile markers 222 to 228 are also closed. The stretch is from Insterstate 70 to Loveland Pass.
Summit Daily News
Summit County reveals significant updates on affordable housing projects — old and new
As Summit County moves into the second half of the short-term rental moratorium and housing for workers in the county remains an issue in the community, many county-run housing projects continue to chug forward. “It’s no secret — people are desperate for housing,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said. “The...
Summit Daily News
Rotary’s annual Adopt an Angel program returns this holiday season
The annual Adopt an Angel program is expecting to serve about 1,000 children and their respective families who are in need of assistance this year. With the program, Rotary Club of Summit County gifted winter clothing and toys to 771 children from 375 families last year. To participate, people can...
Summit Daily News
Resident making threats with gun prompts Basalt police to petition court under red-tag law
BASALT — Two potentially violent incidents involving a Basalt resident recently prompted a town police sergeant to file a “red flag” petition seeking a judge’s order to seize his firearms, according to court filings. “This case is why the statute exists — to ensure that people...
Summit Daily News
Watch the US play the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup from these Summit County establishments
In case you missed it, the U.S. is playing the Netherlands in Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff begins at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, and some Summit County restaurants and establishments are planning to celebrate by playing the game and offering food and drink specials.
Summit Daily News
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. Deputy Andrew Buen faces charges of second-degree murder,...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Michael (Mikey) Andersen
In Loving Memory of Michael Andersen (friends called him Mikey) Michael was born and raised here in Summit County. He loved the outdoors and the great beauty we have here. He enjoyed snowboarding, snowmobiling, camping, fishing, hiking and so much more! He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday in Denver. He...
