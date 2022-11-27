Read full article on original website
LCC, Lima Senior, MAC boys basketball previews
Here are the previews for Lima Central Catholic, Lima Senior and Lima area Midwest Athletic Conference teams. Coach: Frank Kill (13th season) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 47-44 to Allen East in sectional semifinals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Ethan Frankhouser (Sr.), Payne Cutlip (Sr.), Billy Bourk (Jr.), Carson Parker (Jr.),...
Roundup: Delphos Jefferson goes to 3-0 in girls basketball
DELPHOS — The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with victory Northwest Conference victory. Lyv Lindeman had 22 points and Rylynn Marquiss scored nine for Jefferson. Spencerville’s individual scoring was not reported by deadline. Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Kenton 39. OTTAWA — Kaitlyn Kimmet (16), Carlie Brinkman (12) and...
Girls basketball: Leipsic collects NWC victory
CONVOY — An 8-0 run is not that big of a scoring output relatively speaking but that small run in the third period helped Leipsic down Crestview 44-36 in a Northwest Conference clash Thursday night. With the win Leipsic improves to 3-0 and goes to 1-0 on in the...
High-flying hoopsters highlighted
My basketball memories date back to the 1950’s. I have witnessed all the great players the Lima area has produced over the last seven decades and have always held a special fascination for those basketball players who had the ability to elevate to a higher altitude than their peers. The high flyers. The athletes who could take the elevator, let their opponents off on the second floor, and then ride up two more floors. Here is my attempt at selecting a Hall of Fame for the great leapers in our rich basketball history. Let me know if you think I missed anyone.
Western Buckeye League boys basketball previews
Coach: Sean Powell (second season) 2021-22 league record: 2-7 (tied for seventh) 2022 postseason finish: Lost 43-32 to Bluffton in Division III in sectional finals. Returning 2021-22 varsity letter winners: Mitch Barr (Sr.), Drake Craddock (Soph.), Cole Craddock (Soph.) Others on varsity roster: Zach Welsh (Fr.), Trey Crawford (Jr.), Joe...
Roundup: Elida tops Spencerville in girls hoops
ELIDA — The host Bulldogs defeated Spencerville 46-36 in girls high school basketball Tuesday night. No further information was reported about this game by deadline. BLUFFTON — Samantha Scoles had 22 ponts and Ayla Grandey scored 11 for the host Pirates. Lima Central Catholic’s Olivia Stolly had 19 points, passing 1,000 for her career, and teammate Kiegh Macklin scored eight.
Girls basketball: Shawnee pulls away from Elida
ELIDA — Shawnee did not shoot the basketball exceptionally well in its 61-39 Western Buckeye League girls opener at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday night. However, Shawnee’s transition game and dominance on the boards helped pave the way for the convincing win. Gracie Freiberger led Shawnee (1-2, 1-0...
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Allen County Museum is holding its 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Along with a wide variety of decorated trees from businesses, agencies and individuals, the festival will also feature a children’s art exhibit, wood carving and rug hooking demonstrations Friday through Sunday, readings of “The Polar Express” and, of course, Evergreen the Talking Tree.
Planning Commission to close for renovations
LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission will be closed to the public the week of Monday, Dec. 5, through Friday, Dec. 9, for building renovations. Staff may be reached by calling 419-228-1836, by appointment or by email.
Phelps bringing powerhouse vocals back to Niswonger
VAN WERT — David Phelps will be back in Van Wert to bring his brand of worship music to the Niswonger Center, just in time for the holiday season. The show, “It Must Be Christmas!,” will start at 7 p.m. Sunday, and Phelps is excited to be back in familiar territory.
Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024. Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.
Man killed in semi crash with overhead bridge in Lima Wednesday
LIMA, Ohio — A Cincinnati man was pronounced dead at the hospital after a semi-truck he was driving struck the support of an overpass bridge in Lima just after noon on Wednesday. Thomas Sajna, 50, was driving southbound on I-75 when he went off the left side of the...
Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon
WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday. According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.
Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
