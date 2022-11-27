My basketball memories date back to the 1950’s. I have witnessed all the great players the Lima area has produced over the last seven decades and have always held a special fascination for those basketball players who had the ability to elevate to a higher altitude than their peers. The high flyers. The athletes who could take the elevator, let their opponents off on the second floor, and then ride up two more floors. Here is my attempt at selecting a Hall of Fame for the great leapers in our rich basketball history. Let me know if you think I missed anyone.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO