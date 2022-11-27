ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County

By Travis Schlepp
 5 days ago

The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday.

The unidentified suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” Friday afternoon in the town of Needles in San Bernardino County.

Details about how the unidentified suspect was killed were not immediately made available.

Sheriff’s officials also added that an unidentified female who was in the suspect’s vehicle is currently safe and with law enforcement.

The person killed was considered a suspect in a triple-homicide in the city of Riverside, in which the bodies of three people were found following the extinguishing of a fire at a two-story home on the 11200 block of Price Court.

Riverside police officers responded to a call regarding a person in distress and found smoke billowing from inside the home.

Firefighters responded and were able to put out the fire, but after searching the property, three bodies were located.

Police later confirmed that the incident was being treated as a crime and homicide detectives had assumed the investigation.

The age and genders of those deceased have not yet been released. It’s unclear at this time if the three people were killed in the fire or were already dead prior to the fire’s start.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation is ongoing and involves several law enforcement agencies, which will require additional time to confirm many of the details of the case.

