Philomath High senior Carrson Hirte appears to be picking up right where he left off last season. In the state meet up in Beaverton this past February, Hirte touched the wall in the 100-yard freestyle in 52.40 seconds and missed placing by one-tenth of a second. On Thursday at Clemens Community Pool in the school’s season opener, Hirte swam against four teammates and finished in 53.04 — just 0.64 of a second off his state pace.

PHILOMATH, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO